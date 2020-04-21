UPPSC ACF RFO 2020 Recruitment Notification Released: Apply Online for UPPSC PCS Exam from today @uppsc.nic.in Check Eligibility, Vacancy, Selection Process Here

UPPSC ACF RFO 2020 Recruitment Notification: Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has released the recruitment notification for the post of Assistant Conservator of Forest (ACF) and Range Forest Officer (RFO). According to the media reports, a short notification has been issued by the commission. Now, the commission is expected to release the UPPSC ACF RFO Detailed Notification today i.e. on 21 April 2020.

Amid the current situation due to Coronavirus (COVID - 19) outbreak in the country, UPPSC has opened its office and expected to start the online application process for ACF RFO 2020, today, on its official website www.uppsc.up.nic.in without making any alterations in UPPSC Calender 2020.

A total of 200 posts are expected under UPPSC ACF RFO Recruitment 2020. However, the number of vacancies can be increased in due course of time.As per UPPSC ACF RFO official notice, the last date for submitting UPPSC ACF RFO online application fee 21 May 2020. The application fee can be submitted upto 18 May 2020.

UPPSC ACF & RFO preliminary exam is scheduled to be held on 21 June 2020. Candidates should note that, UP Public Service Commission may release the revised examination calender after the Coronavirus lockdown i.e. on 03 May 2020. So it is expected the AFC RFO written examination shall be revised.

Meanwhile, candidates can check the application process, selection criteria, educational qualification based on UPPSC ACF RFO 2019.

UPPSC ACF RFO Vacancy 2020

200 Posts

UPPSC ACF RFO Eligibility

ACF - Bachelor's degree with at least one of the subject namely Botany, Zoology, Chemistry, Physics, Mathematics, Geology, Forestry, Statistics or a Bachelor's degree in Agriculture or Bachelor's degree in Engineering from a University established by Law in India or aForeign University approved by the Central Government from

RFO - Bachelor's Degree with two or more of the subjects, namely Mathematics, Physics,Chemistry, Botany, Zoology, Forestry, Geology, Agriculture, Statistics, Horticulture and Environment or Bechelor's Degree in Agriculture or Bachelor's degree in Engineering or Bachelor's degree in Veterinary Science from a University established by Law in India or possess a qualification recognized by the Government as equivalent thereto.

Age Limit:

21 to 40 Years

UPPSC ACF RFO 2020 Selection Process

The selection will be done on the basis of written exam.

Official Notification

How to Apply for UPPSC ACF RFO ?

Eligible and candidates can apply for UPPSC ACF RFO 2020 through official website www.uppsc.up.nic.in from 21 April to 21 May 2020.