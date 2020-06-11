UPPSC ACF RFO Mains Exam 2019-20 Form Released @uppsc.up.nic.in, Check UPPSC ACF RFO Mains Exam Form Link Here

UPPSC ACF RFO Mains Exam 2019-20: Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has released a notice regarding the Assistant Conservator of Forest (ACF) and Range Forest Officer (RFO) Services Mains Exam 2019. As per the notice UPPSC Notice, all those candidates who are qualified in UPPSC ACF RFO Prelims Exam are invited to fill online mains exam form on the official website of UPPSC uppsc.up.nic.in.

UPPSC ACF RFO Mains Exam Application Form is available upto 29 June. However, the last date for submitting application fee is 18 June 2020. Candidates can fill the application on or before 29 June 2020 by following steps:

Go to official website of UPPSC www.upppsc.up.nic.in Click on “Conventional Form :- FILL ONLINE DETAILS FOR A.C.F./R.F.O SERVICES (M) EXAM-2019”, available on the home page of UPPSC under Activity Dashboard Fill personal and Other Details For Submitting online fee, click on “Click here to pay the required fee for Main Examination”then you will find SBI MPOS Page where you will options to submit the application fee After submitting the fee, the candidates are required to enter their registration number, fill the required details and click on “Save/Submit”. Candidates may edit their application for any rectification by clickinh on the link given on the link “CLICK HERE TO MODIFY ONLINE DETAILS AFTER SUBMISSION FOR A.C.F./R.F.O SERVICES (M) EXAM-2019”.

Candidates can also apply for UPPSC ACF/RFO Mains 2020 by clicking on the link given below:

UPPSC ACF RFO Mains Online Application Link

After submitting the online application form, the candidates are required to send the hard copy of the online application form along with the necessary documents to the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (Exam Centre – 5), 10 Kasturba Gandhi Marg, Prayagraj -211018 by post or in person on or before 29 June 2020 by 5PM. For more information, candidates can check the UPPSC ACF RFO Main Exam Notice Link given below.

UPPSC ACF RFO Mains Exam Notice 2020

UPPSC ACF RFO Prelims was conducted on 15 December 2019 and the UPPSC ACF RFO Result was announced on 17 February 2020. A total of 838 candidates were declared to qualified to appear in the main exam.