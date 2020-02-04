UPPSC APO Admit Card 2020 Released @uppsc.up.nic.in, Check Download Link Here

UPPSC APO Admit Card 2020 Download: Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has released the admit card for the Assistant Prosecution Officer Examination-2018 exam on its official website. All such candidates who have applied for UPPSC Prosecution Officer Examination-2018 can download their Admit Card from the official website of UPPSC - uppsc.up.nic.in.

The Assistant Prosecution Officer Examination-2018 Prelims Examination is scheduled on 16 February 2020 in various centers based in Lucknow and Prayagraj. Candidates willing to appear in the exam, should note that they will have to carry two passport size photograph and I.D. proof in the examination hall.

To download the UPPSC Admit Card 2020 for Assistant Prosecution Officer Posts, candidates would require furnishing their Registration No, Date of Birth, Gender and other details on the on portal of UPPSC.

It is to be noted that earlier Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) had released the notification for Assistant Prosecution Officer Examination-2018 posts against advertisement no-ADVT-NO : A–5/E-1/2018 on Dated 28 December 2018.

You can download the UPPSC Prosecution Officer Examination-2018 admit card from the official website of UPPSC. However you can download the Admit Card from the direct link given below also.

Direct Link for UPPSC APO Admit Card 2020





UPPSC APO Admit Card 2020: Download Process



Visit the official website i.e. http://uppsc.up.nic.in/.

Visit to the Important Alerts section available on the Home Page.

Click on the link "Download Admit Card for ASSISTANT PROSECUTION OFFICER EXAMINATION-2018 under advt. no. [A-5/E-1/2018" given on the Home Page.

A New Window will open where you will have to provide your login credentials – Registration No, Date of Birth, Gender and other details.

Once entered correctly and submitting, you will see your Admit Card.

Candidates are advised to check the official website of Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) for latest updates regarding the Assistant Prosecution Officer Examination-2018.