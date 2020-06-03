UPPSC APO Recruitment 2020: Online Applications invited for UPPSC APO Mains 2018 @uppsc.up.nic.in

UPPSC APO Recruitment 2020: Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has released a notice regarding the UPPSC APO Mains 2018-20 Online Application. Candidates who have successfully qualified in UPPSC APO Prelims 2018 can fillup the online application for mains exam on uppsc.up.nic.in latest by 12 June 2020.

A total of 17 vacancies will be recruited through this recruitment exam for the post of Assistant Prosecution Officer. The online application fee will be remitted by 12 June 2020. The candidates are advised to follow the guidelines given below to fill up UPPSC APO Exam 2018 Mains online form.

Visit the official website of UPPSC.i.e.uppsc.up.nic.in. Click on the Activity Dashboard flashing on the homepage. Click on the link reads ‘ Conventional Form :- FILL ONLINE DETAILS FOR ASSISTANT PROSECUTION OFFICER MAIN EXAM-2018’ on the homepage. Enter the registration number, date of birth, gender, category, captcha code and click on validate. Then, the form will be opened. Candidates are advised to take two copy of printouts of the online application for future reference. After submitting the online application, the candidate will have to submit the hard copy of the application to the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission, (Exam Hall - 3), 10 Kasturba Gandhi Marg, Prayagraj, Pin code no. 211018 latest by 23 June 2020.

The commission has yet not announced the date of UPPSC APO Mains 2018-20 Date. Candidates are advised to keep visiting on the official website for latest updates.

