UPPSC APO Mains Exam New Date 2018 Released @uppsc.up.nic.in, Check Details Here

UPPSC APO Mains Exam New Date 2018: Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has released the revised exam datse of the mains exam for the post of Assistant Prosecution Offier (APO) on uppsc.up.nic.in. As per the UPPSC APO Exam Notice, the mains exam is scheduled to be held on 18 July and 19 July 2020 at UPPSC, Sector D Office, Aliganj, Exam Hall, Lucknow. Candidates who are qualified in UPPSC APO Prelims 2018 can appear for the exam on scheduled date and time.

The candidates can check UPPSC APO Mains Exam Schdule below in the table:

UPPSC APO Mains Exam Date and Day Session (Timings) Subject 18 July 2020 (Saturday) First Session - From 9:30 AM to 12:30 PM General Knowledge Second Session - From 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM General Hindi 19 July 2020 (Sunday) First Session - From 9:30 AM to 12:30 PM Criminal Law and Procedure Second Session - From 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM Law of Evidence

UPPSC AP0 Mains Exam Pattern

UPPSSC APO Exam will have four papers - General Knowledge, General Hindi, Criminal Law & Procedure (Police Act & Regulations of Law Degree Standard) and Law of Evidence (which will include direct & Applied question of Law Degree Level) of 100 marks each.

Download UPPSC APO Mains Exam Notice

The candidates who would qualify in APO Mains Exam will be called for Personality Test/Interview Round of 50 marks. The final merit list will be prepared by adding the marks obtained in the UPPSC APO Main Written Exam and the personality test.

UPPSC had invited online applications for the mains exam upto 12 June 2020 and hard copy for the same by 23 June 2020. The candidates who have applied for the mains can appear for it on schduled dates. UPPSC APO Pre Exam was held on 16 February 2020 in various centers based in Lucknow and Prayagraj. A total of 17 vacancies a.re avilable for Assistant Prosecution Officer, , against advertisement no-ADVT-NO : A–5/E-1/2018.