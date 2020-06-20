UPPSC Assistant Registrar Interview List 2020 Out @uppsc.up.nic.in, Download UPPSC Assistant Registrar Result Here

UPPSC Assistant Registrar Interview List 2020: Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has released the list of all candidates who are qualified for interview round for the post of Assistant Registrar 2018. The candidates can download the UPPSC Assistant Registrar Interview List from the official website of UPSSSC - http://uppsc.up.nic.in.

According to the short notification released by Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC), a total of 73 candidate are qualified for the interview round.

The Commission has, earlier, conducted the Written Exam result for the posts of Assistant Register on 06 and 07 March 2019 in which a total of 997 candidates were appeared. Candidates who are qualified in the UPPSC Assistant Registrar written exam will have to appear in the interview scheduled.

How to download UPPSC Assistant Registrar Interview List ?



Go to official website of UPPSC i.e. uppsc.up.nic.in Click on ‘LIST OF CANDIDATES QUALIFIED FOR THE INTERVIEW IN ASSISTANT REGISTRAR EXAMINATION 2018’ A pdf file will open in which you can check the roll numbers of all shortlisted candidates Download UPPSC Assistant Registar Result PDF and take a print out for future use

Candidates will be inform regarding Interview related information. Candidates should note that they will have to bring essential documents during the time of interview.

UPPSC Assistant Registrar Interview List Download PDF