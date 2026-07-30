UPPSC GIC Lecturer Mains Online Form 2026: Apply Online for 1,516 Posts; Check Eligibility & Other Details Here

UPPSC GIC Lecturer Mains Online Form 2026: UPPSC has released the Mains online form link for the GIC Lecturer Recruitment 2025. The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission conducted this exam to fill a total of 1,516 Lecturer posts in Government Inter Colleges under Advertisement No. A-6/E-1/2025. Candidates who cleared the Prelims exam can now apply for the Mains exam through the official website, uppsc.up.nic.in. The Mains exam is scheduled for 30 August 2026. Check this article to know about the UPPSC GIC Lecturer Mains Online Form 2026. This online form consists a total of 13 Subjects, including Hindi, Economics, Urdu, History and more. Candidates must read the notification carefully before filling the form.

Candidates can find all the information related to the UPPSC GIC Lecturer Mains online form 2026 in the table given below:

Particulars Details Conducting Body Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) Post Name Lecturer (Government Inter College) Advertisement No. A-6/E-1/2025 Total Vacancies 1,516 Category Mains Online Form Prelims Exam Date 14 & 17 June, 2026 Mains Exam Date 30 August 2026 Application Mode Online Official Website uppsc.up.nic.in

UPPSC GIC Lecturer Mains Online Form 2026 Notice

Candidates are advised to read the official notice carefully to avoid any last-minute cancellation of UPPSC GIC Lecturer Mains Form 2026. Check the official notice below:

UPPSC GIC Lecturer 2026 Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who have qualified the prelims exams can now check the complete eligibility criteria for the UPPSC GIC Lecturer mains exam 2026: