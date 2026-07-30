UPPSC GIC Lecturer Mains Online Form 2026: Apply Online for 1,516 Posts; Check Eligibility & Other Details Here
UPPSC has officially started the GIC Lecturer mains online form from 29 July 2026 on the official website, uppsc.up.nic.in. Candidates who qualified the prelims exam can now fill out the mains form 2026. Check this article to know about the application dates, eligibility and selection process
Key Points
- UPPSC GIC Lecturer Mains 2026 online form open from July 29 to August 12, 2026.
- The GIC Lecturer Mains exam is scheduled for August 30, 2026.
- 1,516 Lecturer posts available; only Prelims qualified candidates can apply.
UPPSC GIC Lecturer Mains Online Form 2026: UPPSC has released the Mains online form link for the GIC Lecturer Recruitment 2025. The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission conducted this exam to fill a total of 1,516 Lecturer posts in Government Inter Colleges under Advertisement No. A-6/E-1/2025. Candidates who cleared the Prelims exam can now apply for the Mains exam through the official website, uppsc.up.nic.in. The Mains exam is scheduled for 30 August 2026. Check this article to know about the UPPSC GIC Lecturer Mains Online Form 2026. This online form consists a total of 13 Subjects, including Hindi, Economics, Urdu, History and more. Candidates must read the notification carefully before filling the form.
Check: UPPSC GIC Lecturer Prelims Result 2026
UPPSC GIC Lecturer Mains Online Form 2026 Highlights
Candidates can find all the information related to the UPPSC GIC Lecturer Mains online form 2026 in the table given below:
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Particulars
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Details
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Conducting Body
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Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC)
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Post Name
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Lecturer (Government Inter College)
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Advertisement No.
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A-6/E-1/2025
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Total Vacancies
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1,516
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Category
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Mains Online Form
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Prelims Exam Date
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14 & 17 June, 2026
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Mains Exam Date
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30 August 2026
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Application Mode
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Online
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Official Website
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uppsc.up.nic.in
UPPSC GIC Lecturer Mains Online Form 2026 Notice
Candidates are advised to read the official notice carefully to avoid any last-minute cancellation of UPPSC GIC Lecturer Mains Form 2026. Check the official notice below:
UPPSC GIC Lecturer 2026 Eligibility Criteria
Candidates who have qualified the prelims exams can now check the complete eligibility criteria for the UPPSC GIC Lecturer mains exam 2026:
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Nationality: Candidate must be a citizen of India.
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Educational Qualification: Candidate must hold a Postgraduate degree (Master's) in the concerned subject from a recognised university.
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Age Limit: Candidate's minimum age is 21 and maximum age is 40 years
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Age Relaxation: Extra age relaxation is given to reserved category candidates as per UP government rules.
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Only shortlisted candidates: Only candidates who cleared the Prelims exam (14 & 17 June 2026) are eligible to fill the Mains online form.
UPPSC GIC Lecturer 2026 Selection Process
The UPPSC GIC Lecturer 2026 selection process consists of various stages; check it below:
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Prelims Exam: This is an objective-type multiple-choice question paper from General Studies, Hindi, English, and the concerned subject, for 300 marks, to be completed in 2 hours. This stage is only for screening candidates for the Mains exam.
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Mains Exam: This is a descriptive/conventional paper for 400 marks, covering: General Studies Part 1 & 2 of 150 marks, Concerned Subject of 150 marks, and Essay Writing of 100 marks, to be completed in 3 hours.
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Personal Interview: Candidates who clear the Mains exam are called for an interview to check teaching aptitude and personality.
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Document Verification: After the personal interview, the final stage before the merit list is prepared.
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Final Merit List: This merit list is based on combined performance in Mains and Interview.
UPPSC GIC Lecturer Mains Online Form 2026 Apply Link
UPPSC has started the online registration process for GIC Lecturer Mains Exam 2026 on 29 July 2026. Eligible candidates can apply for 1,516 posts. They can find the direct link below to complete their application process before the last date,12 August 2026.
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UPPSC GIC Lecturer Mains Online Form 2026
Steps to Fill the UPPSC GIC Lecturer Mains Online Form 2026
Candidates can follow these steps to apply online for the UPPSC GIC Lecturer Mains Form 2026 through the official website.
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Visit the official UPPSC website, uppsc.up.nic.in
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Click on the "Lecturer (GIC) Mains Online Form 2026" on the homepage
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Log in using your Enrolment Number, Registration Number, or Date of Birth
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Fill in the required Mains application details
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Upload scanned documents, if asked
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Pay the application fee
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Review all details carefully before final submission
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Submit the form and take a printout for future reference
Documents Required for UPPSC GIC Lecturer Mains Online Form 2026
Candidates who want to fill out the UPPSC GIC Lecturer Mains online form 2026 must have these documents given below:
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Prelims admit card/roll number details
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Educational qualification certificates (Postgraduate degree marksheet and certificate)
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Category certificate (for reserved category candidates, if applicable)
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Valid photo ID proof
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Passport-size photograph and signature (scanned copies)
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Age proof document (Class 10 certificate)
UPPSC GIC Lecturer Mains Online Form 2026 FAQs
Q1: When is the UPPSC GIC Lecturer Mains Exam 2026?
A: The Mains exam is scheduled for 30 August 2026.
Q2: How many vacancies are there in UPPSC GIC Lecturer Recruitment 2026?
A: There are 1,516 vacancies for the Lecturer post in Government Inter Colleges.
Q3: Where can candidates fill the Mains online form?
A: Candidates can fill the Mains online form on the official UPPSC website, uppsc.up.nic.in.
Q4: Who is eligible to fill the Mains online form?
A: Only candidates who cleared the Prelims exam are eligible to fill the Mains online form.
Q5: What is the salary for the UPPSC GIC Lecturer post?
A: Selected candidates will get Pay Matrix Level 8 (Grade Pay INR 4800).
Executive - Editorial
Bebo Rani is a journalist and education-focused media professional specialising in recruitment examinations, government jobs, career guidance, and current affairs. With a talent for transforming complex information into clear, engaging, and impactful stories, she creates insightful, research-driven content that empowers students and job aspirants. She has experience in digital journalism, news writing, multimedia storytelling, and social media content creation across English and Hindi platforms. Currently, she contributes to the Government Jobs section at Jagran Josh, covering recruitment notifications, exam updates, eligibility criteria, and career opportunities for aspirants across India. Bebo holds a Master's degree in Journalism from the Delhi School of Journalism, University of Delhi, and is committed to delivering accurate, accessible, and audience-focused content that helps readers stay informed and achieve their goals. Previously, she worked with Dainik Jagran and Doordarshan, where she gained valuable experience in journalism, content development, and media production. She can be reached at bebo.rani@jagrannewmedia.com