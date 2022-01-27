UPPSC Lecturer Ashram Paddhati Result 2021 Out @uppsc.up.nic.in, Download PDF for Mains Exam Here

UPPSC Lecturer Ashram Paddhati Result Link is Available on uppsc.up.nic.in. Download PDF and Check List of Selected Candidates for Mains Exam.

UPPSC Lecturer Ashram Paddhati Result 2021 has been uploaded by Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) on 27 November 2022. Those who have attended UP Lecturer Prelims Exam on 26 September 2021 (Sunday) can download UPPSC Aashram Paddhati Result from the official website - uppsc.up.nic.in and check the roll numbers of shortlisted candidates. The commission has prepared the list of shortlisted candidates for each subject including Physics, Chemistry, Biology and Marks.

The candidates can directly download UPPSC Lecturer Pre Result, directly, by clicking on UPPSC Lecturer Aashram Paddhati Result Link given below:

UPPSC Lecturer Aashram Paddhati Mains Exam

A total of 173 candidates are qualified in the prelims exam while 20883 candidates have appeared in the exam. Shortlisted candidates will now appear for the main exam. The details of the exam will be informed later.

before appearing in the exam, such candidates shall be required to fill main exam form and pay the fees.

UPPSC Lecturer Aashram Paddhati Cut-Off Marks

The commission will upload the category-wise cut-off marks along with individual marks after the declaration of the final result.

How to Download UPPSC Lecturer Aashram Paddhati Result 2021 ?

Go to the official website of UPPSC - uppsc.up.nic.in. Click on ‘LIST OF CANDIDATES QUALIFIED FOR MAINS IN ASHRAM PADDHATI INTER COLLEGE (PRELIMS) EXAM 2021’. Download UPPSC Aashram Paddhati Prelims PDF. Check roll numbers of selected candidates and take a print of the result.

UPPSC Lecturer Ashram Paddhati Recruitment is being done to fill 124 post of Lecturer/Spokesperson. Online Applications were invited from 18 June to 19 July 2021.