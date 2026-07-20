UPPSC GIC Lecturer Result 2026 OUT at uppsc.up.nic.in: Check Subject-Wise Merit List PDF Here

UPPSC GIC Lecturer Result 2026 OUT: Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has officially declared the prelims result for Lecturer (Male/Female) Government Inter College Exam-2025. The Commission has released results for 13 out of 13 subjects: Sociology, Geography, Economics, Physics, Civics, Chemistry, Mathematics, English, History, Biology, Hindi, Urdu & Sanskrit under Advertisement No. A-6/E-1/2025. Also released the result of 2 subjects, including Psychology and Criminology & Penology. The written exam for all 13 subjects and 2 subjects was held on June 14 & 17,2026.

In Sociology, 9,430 out of 31,116 registered candidates appeared, while in Geography, 11,378 out of 23,951 registered candidates appeared. In Economics, 5,602 out of 17,828 registered candidates appeared. In Civics, 12,211 out of 27,366 registered candidates appeared, while in Physics, 6,679 out of 19,134 registered candidates appeared. A total of 2395 candidates qualified in Chemistry, 853 in Mathematics, 2571 in English,1586 in History, 3,790 in Biology, 1,739 in Hindi, 762 in Urdu, 1,779 in Sanskrit for the mains exam. These candidates have qualified for the mains exam. They can now check their roll numbers on the official website of UPPSC, uppsc.up.nic.in.