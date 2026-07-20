UPPSC GIC Lecturer Result 2026 OUT at uppsc.up.nic.in: Check Subject-Wise Merit List PDF Here
UPPSC has declared the prelims result for the GIC Lecturer exam 2025. Candidates who have appeared in the exam conducted on 14 & 17 June 2026 can now check the roll number at the official website of UPPSC.
Key Points
- UPPSC declared GIC Lecturer Prelims Result 2026 for Exam-2025.
- The written exam for 13 subjects was held on June 14 & 17, 2026.
- Over 23,000 candidates qualified for the mains exam across 13 subjects.
UPPSC GIC Lecturer Result 2026 OUT: Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has officially declared the prelims result for Lecturer (Male/Female) Government Inter College Exam-2025. The Commission has released results for 13 out of 13 subjects: Sociology, Geography, Economics, Physics, Civics, Chemistry, Mathematics, English, History, Biology, Hindi, Urdu & Sanskrit under Advertisement No. A-6/E-1/2025. Also released the result of 2 subjects, including Psychology and Criminology & Penology. The written exam for all 13 subjects and 2 subjects was held on June 14 & 17,2026.
In Sociology, 9,430 out of 31,116 registered candidates appeared, while in Geography, 11,378 out of 23,951 registered candidates appeared. In Economics, 5,602 out of 17,828 registered candidates appeared. In Civics, 12,211 out of 27,366 registered candidates appeared, while in Physics, 6,679 out of 19,134 registered candidates appeared. A total of 2395 candidates qualified in Chemistry, 853 in Mathematics, 2571 in English,1586 in History, 3,790 in Biology, 1,739 in Hindi, 762 in Urdu, 1,779 in Sanskrit for the mains exam. These candidates have qualified for the mains exam. They can now check their roll numbers on the official website of UPPSC, uppsc.up.nic.in.
UPPSC GIC Lecturer Result 2026 Download Link
UPPSC GIC Lecturer Prelims Result 2026 will be made available in a PDF file at the official website of UPPSC, uppsc.up.nic.in. Candidates who want to check their prelims results 2026 can now check it from the link given below.
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UPPSC Lecturer Prelims Result 2026 Sociology and Geography
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UPPSC Lecturer Prelims Result 2026 Economics, Physics, and Civics
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UPPSC Lecturer Prelims Result 2026 Chemistry, Mathematics, English, and History
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UPPSC Lecturer Prelims Result 2026 Biology, Hindi, Urdu, & Sanskrit
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UPPSC Lecturer Prelims Result 2026 Psychology and Criminology & Penology
UPPSC LIC Lecturer Result 2026 Highlights
Candidates who have appeared in the UPPSC GIC Lecturer Prelims exam can find all the information in the table below:
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Particulars
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Details
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Conducting Body
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UP Public Service Commission (UPPSC)
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Post
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Lecturer (Male/Female) Govt. Inter College
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Advertisement No.
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A-6/E-1/2025
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Exam Date
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June 14 & 17, 2026
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Subjects Result Declared
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Sociology & Geography (2 out of 13)
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Sociology Qualified
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806
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Geography Qualified
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1,927
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Economics Qualified
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924
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Civics Qualified
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2,323
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Physics Qualified
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1,575
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Chemistry Qualified
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2,395
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Mathematics Qualified
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853
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History Qualified
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2,571
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English Qualified
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1,586
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Biology Qualified
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3,790
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Hindi
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1,739
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Urdu
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762
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Sanskrit
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1,779
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Official website
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uppsc.up.nic.in
Steps to Check UPPSC GIC Lecturer Result 2026
Candidates can follow these simple steps to check the UPPSC GIC Lecturer Prelims Result 2026:
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Visit the official website, uppsc.up.nic.in
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Click on "Result" on the homepage
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Click on the link for “Lecturer(Male/Female) Govt. Inter College Exam 2025, Prelims Result”
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A PDF will open on the screen
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Use Ctrl+F to search for your roll number in the document
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Check your roll number in the merit list
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Download and save the PDF for future reference
What's After UPPSC GIC Lecturer Result 2026
After the results of all 13 Subjects, the Commission will also release the results of other subjects. Once all results are announced, UPPSC will release a separate press notice announcing the mains exam schedule. Qualified candidates- 806 in Sociology, 1,927 in Geography, 924 in Economics, 2,323 in Civics, 1,575 in Physics, 2395 in Chemistry, 853 in Mathematics, 2571 in English, 1586 in History, 3,790 in Biology, 1,739 in Hindi, 762 in Urdu, and 1,779 in Sanskrit for the mains exam will need to apply online for the mains exam once the notice is out. Marks and cut-off details will be shared on the website as all subjects result are released now.
Executive - Editorial
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