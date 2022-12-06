UPPSC MO Recruitment 2022-23: 2382 Vacancies Available @uppsc.up.nic.in

UPPSC MO Recruitment 2022-23: Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission has announced 2382 vacancies for Medical Officer Posts. Candidates can check the how-to apply, notification, vacancy details and other information here.

UPPSC MO Recruitment 2022: Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) is looking to recruit candidates for the post of Medica Grade-II Level-2. The commission has a total of 2382 vacancies in different specialities. Doctors interested in this opportunity can apply online on the website of the commission i.e. uppsc.up.nic.in. It is to be noted that the last date of application will be 05 January 2023.

Before applying for the speciality, candidates are advised to go through the PDF in order to check the eligibility, selection process, salary and other details.

Important Dates

Last Date of Application - 05 January 2023

UPPSC MO Vacancy Details

Specialist Vacancies Gynaecologist 346 Anaesthetist 476 Paediatrician 418 Radiologist 68 Pathologist 6 General Surgeon 401 General Surgeon 488 Ophthalmologist 5 Orthopedician 2 E.N.T. Specialist 29 Dermatologist 46 Psychiatrist 32 Microbiologist 8 Forensic Specialist 52 Public Health Specialist 5

UPPSC MO Salary

Rs. 67700-208700

Eligibility Criteria for UPPSC MO Recruitment 2022

Educational Qualification:

MBBS degree of a university recognized by the ‘Medical Council of India’ or an undergraduate medical degree recognized under ‘The National Medical Commission Act, 2019.’ and, Postgraduate Degree (3 years) in the concerned Specialty of a university recognized by the ‘Medical Council of India’ or a Post-Graduate Medical degree recognized under ‘The National Medical Commission Act, 2019’, or

Postgraduate Diploma (2 years) in the concerned Speciality of a university recognized by the Medical Council of India or a Post-Graduate medical diploma recognized under ‘The National Medical Commission Act, 2019’ and with at least one year of experience in the concerned Speciality after registration of the diploma in the concerned Medical Council.

UPPSC MO Age Limit:

21 to 40 years

How to Apply for UPPSC Recruitment 2022 ?

Visit the website of the UPPSC - uppsc.up.nic.in Click on ‘Apply’.On clicking "Apply" Candidate Registration will be displayed Register yourself Thereafter 'Print Registration Slip' shall be displayed and Print of Registration Slip must be taken by Clicking on Print Registration Slip. Pay the fee by clicking on "Click here to proceed for payment” Now, click on "Proceed for final submission of application form (Part-2)" Fill the asked details Upload duly scanned photo and signature After filling in all entries in the format, you may click “PREVIEW” to check if all entries and informations are correctly entered and then click "Submit" button to forward the same to the Commission

Application Fee: