UPPSC PCS 2020 Prelims Exam in October: Change Exam Centres District Now @uppsc.up.nic.in; Check Details Here

Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has released a notice on its official website @ uppsc.up.nic.in asking candidates to submit their choices of exam centre districts for the UPPSC PCS/ACF-RFO Prelims 2020 examination. Candidates have been asked to select and submit three choices for exam districts for the UPPSC Prelims 2020. The online link for submission of district choices is open during 1 September to 7 September 2020. Here in this article, we have shared below the direct link on which you can submit your choices for exam centres. Also, check below the important details of the process along with the official notice regarding the same.

As per the UPPSC Notice, this is the last time for the candidates who applied for the PCS & ACF-RFO Exam 2020 to select the exam districts. The commission will not consider any application regarding it after September 7, 2020. Candidates, who fail to submit their choice of districts, will be allotted the exam centre by the discretion of the UPPSC. Here is the official notice regarding the same:

How to submit choices for UPPSC PCS exam centres?

Follow these given steps to fill your choices of exam centres for the UPPSC PCS Prelims 2020 exam and for UPPSC ACF/RFO Prelims 2020 exam below:

Step 1: Visit the official website uppsc.up.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the link stating " Submit the choice of district.... for PCS/ACF-RFO Exam 2020"

Step 3: Fill the details such as Registration Number, Date of Birth, Gender, Category and verification code

Step 4: You will be redirected to new page to fill your choice of exam district

Step 5: Submit your choices of 3 districts order-wise

UPPSC PCS Prelims 2020

UPPSC will conduct the online preliminary exam on October 11, 2020 for the PCS/ACF-RFO Recruitment 2020. The exam will be held offline in written mode. The question paper will contain questions in objective multiple choice format. To know full details of UPPSC PCS Exam Pattern & Syllabus, visit the link mentioned below:

