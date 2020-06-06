UPPSC PCS ACF RFO Exam 2020 Postponed, Check UPPSC ACO RFO Prelims New Date Updates Here

UPPSC PCS ACF RFO Exam 2020: Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UP PSC) has postponed the preliminary exam for the post of Combined State / Upper Subordinate Services (PCS) and for the post of Assistant Conservator of Forest (ACF) and Range Forest Officer (RFO). UPPSC PCS Exam 2020 and UPPSC ACF RFO Exam 2020 were scheduled to be on 21 June 2020 due to COVID - 19 (Coronavirus) spread and lockdown in the state.

UPPSC PCS Exam New Date and UPPSC ACF RFO Exam New Date shall be announced later by UPSSC on its official website uppsc.up.nic.in/

The candidates who have applied for UPPSC PCS ACF RFO Recruitment 2020 can check the details through the PDF Link given below. Also, the dates for the uploading of proper signatures and photographs has been extended from 05 June to 12 June 2020.

UPPSC had published the notification for PCS, ACF and RFO Exam in the month of April 2020. The last date of registration was 02 June. As per the media reports, around 6 lakh candidates applied for the exam which is an addition of more than 50,000 applications from the previous year.

A total of 200 posts are available for PCS such as Sub Registrar, Assistant Prosecuting Officer, District Basik Shiksha Adhikari / Associate DIOS and Other equivalent administrative posts, Assistant Labour Commissioner, District Programme Officer, Senior Lecturer, DIET, District Probation Officer, Child Development Project Officer, Designated Officer /Food Safety Officer etc. and for ACF and RFO.

The candidates are advised to keep a track on this or official page of commission for UPPSC Exam Latest Updates.

UPPSC PCS ACF RFO Prelims Exam Notice PDF

UPPSC PCS ACF RFO 2020 Notification