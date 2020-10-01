UPPSC PCS Pre Admit Card 2020 Released @uppsc.up.nic.in: Check Exam Schedule & Instructions to be followed at Centres

UPPSC PCS 2020: Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has released the UPPSC PCS Prelims Admit Card 2020 on its official website @uppsc.up.nic.in. Candidates who have applied for UPPSC PCS/ACF-RFO 2020 Exam can download the Admit Card of Pre examination now by visiting the website. Here in this article, we have shared below the direct link on which candidates can download the UPPSC Admit Card 2020 easily without any difficulty. Candidates need to carry their admit cards to the exam centres on the day of examination. The UPPSC Prelims 2020 Exam will be held on 11 October 2020 for Combined State / Upper Subordinate Services (PCS), Assistant Conservator of Forest (ACF) and Range Forest Officer (RFO) to fill 200 vacancies.

As per the notification released by the UPPSC, the Prelims exam will be held in two different shifts for Paper 1 and Paper 2. The first shift will be of General Studies I that will be from 9:30 AM to 11:30 AM and the second shift be of General Studies II (CSAT) from 2:30 PM to 4:30 PM. The exam will be held across various exam centres of 19 cities of the states, namely, Prayagraj, Azamgarh, Agra, Ayodhya, Ghaziabad, Bareilly, Gorakhpur, Kanpur Nagar, Lucknow, Jaunpur, Jhansi, Barabanki, Moradabad, Mirzapur, Meerut, Raebareli, Sitapur, Varanasi and Mathura.

Step-wise Process to Download UPPSC PCS Admit Card 2020

Step 1: Visit @ uppsc.up.nic.in

Step 2: Click on Admit Card download link for PCS/ACF-RFO Pre exam

Step 3: Enter your Registration Number, Birth Date, Gender and Verification Code and click on submit

Step 4: Download your Admit Card

UPPSC PCS Prelims Exam Schedule 2020

Have a look at the latest exam schedule and details of the UPPSC PCS Pre 2020 exam below for both the papers:

Subject Date & Time Questions Total Marks Paper 1 General Studies I 11 October 2020 9:30 AM to 11:30 AM 150 200 marks Paper 2 General Studies II (CSAT) 11 October 2020 2:30 PM to 4:30 PM 100 200 marks

UPPSC PCS Exam Day Instructions to be followed at Exam Centres

The UPPSC PCS Pre 2020 exam will be held amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Candidates need to follow following rules and instructions on the day of examination at exam centres:

- Wear Face Marks at the centres till the conclusion of examination

- Carry personal hand sanitizers to the centres

- Carry your own water bottle

- Maintain social distancing norms to prevent any contact among each other

- Carry UPPSC Admit Card 2020 to the exam centre along with other required documents

- Display of Aarogya App status at the entry gates