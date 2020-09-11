UPPSC PCS Final Result 2018 Declared @uppsc.up.nic.in, Download Combined State / Upper Subordinate Services Selection List Here

UPPSC PCS Final Result 2018: Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has declared the result of final stage result for Combined State / Upper Subordinate Services (PCS) Exam 2018. The commission has prepared the combined list of the selected candidates in UPPSC PCS 2018. The candidates can check the result from the official website of UPPSC - uppsc.up.nic.in.

UPPSC PCS 2018 Result PDF is also given below. The candidates can check list of selected candidates in UPPSC PCS Exam 2018 through the link.

UPPSC PCS Final Result Download



As per the UPPSC PCS Result Notice, “Result of female candidates belonging to the other states, who were declared to be qualified for P.C.S. (Main) Examination 2018, through the additional result published by the Commission on 05-10-2019, would be subject to the final judgment in the Special Appeal No 475 of 2019 filed by the Government of Uttar Pradesh before the Hon'ble High court.”

The commission had conducted the interview on 11 August, 13 August, 14 August, 18 August and 28 August 2020 at 12 PM for a total of 2669 candidates. The recruitment is being to done to fill up 984 vacancies of Combined State/Upper Subordinate Services General selection/ Divyanjan Backlog Recruitment-2018, commonly known as PCS-2018.

The candidates can check the no. of selected candidates for different posts through the table below: