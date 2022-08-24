UPPSC PCS Main Exam Schedule 2022 (Out) at uppsc.up.nic.in; Check Complete Exam Date Here

UPPSC PCS Main Exam Schedule 2022: Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) released the main exam dates of PCS 2022 on its website. Check Scheule Below.

UPPCS Main Exam Schedule 2022: Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has announced the dates of the Combined State/Upper Subordinate Services Mains Exam 2022. The exam will be conducted on 27 September, 28 September, 29 September and 01 October 2022 in two shifts i.e.from 09:30 AM to 12:30 PM and from 02:00 PM to 05:00 PM. The candidates can check the subject-wise exam date in the table given below:

Exam Date and Day First Shift Exam Name Second Shift Exam Name 27 September 2022 (Tuesday) General Hindi Essay 28 September 2022 (Wednesday) General Studies - I General Studies - II 29 September 2022 (Thursday) General Studies - III General Studies - IV 01 October 2022 (Saturday) Optional Paper I Optional Paper II

UPPSC Mains Admit Card 2022

The commission will upload the admit card on its official website. UPPSC PCS Mains Admit Card is expected in the month of September 2022. The candidates can download the admit card using their registration details.

UPPSC Prelims Exam was conducted on 12 June 2022 and the result was announced on 27 July 2022. A total of 5964 candidates have been shortlisted to attend the main exam. Around 329310 candidates have attended the prelims exam.

UPPSC Mains Exam Schedule

UPPSC published PCS Notification 2022 for filling 250 vacancies Deputy Collector, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Block Development Officer, Assistant Regional Transport Officer, Assistant Commissioner (Commercial Tax), District Commandant Homeguards, Treasury Officer/Accounts Officer (Treasury), Cane Inspector and Other Posts.