UPPSC PCS Prelims Final Answer Key 2022 (Released) @uppsc.up.nic.in, Download Link Here

UPPSC PCS Prelims Final Answer Key 2022 has been released on its official website @uppsc.up.nic.in. Check how to download UPPSC PCS, ACF/ RFO Answer Key 2019 PDF & UPPSC PCS, ACF/ RFO Answer Key 2020 PDF link Here.

UPPSC PCS Prelims Final Answer Key 2022: Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has released the prelims final answer keys for Combined State/ Upper Subordinate Services (PCS) (General Recruitment/ Special Recruitment) exam & Assistant Conservator of Forest (ACF)/ Range Forest Officer (RFO) Services Exam for year 2019 and 2020. Candidates who appeared in the UPPSC PCS Prelims Exam 2019 & 2020 can download the final answer keys through the official website of UPPSC.i.e. uppsc.up.nic.in.

The commission had conducted the Combined State/ Upper Subordinate Services (PCS) (General Recruitment/ Special Recruitment) exam 2019 & Assistant Conservator of Forest (ACF)/ Range Forest Officer (RFO) Services Exam 2019 on 15 December 2019 while this exam for the year 2020 was conducted on 15 October 2020 at 19 districts exam centers. The commission has uploaded the answer keys of 2019 and 2020 on its website. The facility of downloading UP PCS Answer Key will be available till 12 March 2022. Candidates can download subject-wise UP PCS Answer Key followed by the easy steps given below.

How to Download UPPSC PCS Prelims Final Answer Key 2022?

Visit the official website of UPPSC.i.e. uppsc.up.nic.in. Click on the notification link that reads 'UPPSC PCS Final Answer Key 2022 Download'. A PDF will be opened. Download UPPSC PCS Final Answer Key 2022 and save it for future reference.

Download UPPSC PCS Final Answer Key 2019 - General Studies- Paper 1 - A, B, C, D Paper 2 - A, B, C, D

Download UPPSC PCS Final Answer Key 2020 - General Studies – Paper-II (A | B | C | D) | Paper I (A | B | C | D)

When will be UPPC PCS Prelims Result Out?

UPPSC PCS Prelims Result 2022 will be released in due course of time. All candidates are advised to keep checking on the official website for the latest updates. Candidates can download UPPSC PCS Final Answer Key by clicking on the above link.