UPPSC PCS Revised Interview Schedule 2020 for Combined State Services Exam Released@uppsc.up.nic.in

UPPSC PCS Revised Interview Schedule 2020 for Combined State/Upper Subordinate Service Exam: The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has released on 29th July 2020 the Revised Interview Schedule with change in dates for the Combined State/Upper Subordinate Services General Selection/ Divyanjan Backlog (Mains)-2018 interview schedule on its official website.

All such candidates qualified in the Combined State/Upper Subordinate Service Mains Exam on its official website. All such candidates willing to appear for the Interview can check the revised Schedule available on the official website of Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC)-uppsc.up.nic.in.

According to the short notification released by the UPPSC, the change in the dates of Interview was requested by the candidates. In view of the change of dates by the candidates, Commission has released the changed dates of Interview for those candidates for the Combined State/Upper Subordinate Services General Selection/ Divyanjan Backlog (Mains)-2018.

According to the notification released, candidates should note that the Commission will not issue any new interview letter and other details for the candidates. Candidates will have to ensure their presence with the earlier released documents by the commission on the date of the interview.



All such candidate who have qualified for the UPPSC Combined State/Upper Subordinate Services General Selection/ Divyanjan Backlog (Mains)-2018 can check the schedule available on the official website of UPPSC.

How to check UPPSC PCS Revised Interview Schedule 2020