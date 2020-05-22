UPPSC PCS/ACF/RFO 2020 Recruitment Exam: Over 4 Lakh Candidates Registered; Apply till 4 June

UPPSC PCS 2020: Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission is accepting the online applications for the Combined State/Upper Subordinate Services (PCS), Assistant Conservator of Forest (ACF)-Range Forest Officer (RFO) Recruitment 2020. The UPPSC Registration and Application Process began on 21 April 2020 and has now been extended up to 4 June 2020. So far, around 4,02,342 candidates have already registered for the exam and around 3,60,765 candidates have completed the UPPSC Application Process and submitted the application fee.

The UPPSC PCS Prelims 2020 exam is scheduled to be held on 21 June along with UPPSC ACF-RFO Prelims exam. All those candidates who register and apply for the recruitment will have to appear for the prelims exam compulsorily. Candidates need to qualify the prelims exam by obtaining UPPSC Cut Off Marks or minimum qualifying marks. The shortlisted candidates will then be required for Mains exam and then the final round of Interview. Those who will be able to clear all the three rounds will get into the final merit list and then be recruited for the vacant posts.

Let's have at some of the important links below that might help you in preparation for the UPPSC Exam 2020:

Now let's have a look at some of the frequently asked questions related to the UPPSC Recruitment 2020 below:

Q1: What is UPPSC PCS Prelims Exam Date 2020?

Answer: The UPPSC PCS Prelims exam will be held on 21 June 2020.

Q2: When will UPPSC Admit Card 2020 release?

Answer: The UPPSC PCS Admit Card 2020 will release a week before the exam.

Q3: What is selection process for UPPSC PCS Recruitment?

Answer: The UPPSC PCS selection process involves:

Prelims

Mains

Interview

Q4: Is there negative marking in UPPSC PCS Exam?

Answer: Yes, there is negative marking of 1/3rd marks in UPPSC PCS Exam 2020.