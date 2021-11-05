Are you worried or stressed? Click here for Expert Advice

UPPSC Regional Inspector Technical Admit Card 2021 Released @uppsc.up.nic.in, Check Direct Download Link Here

UPPSC Regional Inspector Technical Admit Card 2021 has been released by Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission. Check Exam Date, Admit Card Download Link and other details here. 

Created On: Nov 5, 2021 11:32 IST
UPPSC Regional Inspector Technical Admit Card
UPPSC Regional Inspector Technical Admit Card

UPPSC Regional Inspector Technical Admit Card 2021: Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has released the admit card for recruitment to the post of Regional Inspector Technical. The candidates who applied for Regional Inspector Technical Exam can download their admit card through the official website of UPPSC.i.e.uppsc.up.nic.in.

UPPSC Regional Inspector Technical Exam is scheduled to be held on 21 November 2021 at various exam centres in two sessions. i.e. 9.30 AM to 11.30 PM and 2.00 PM to 5.00 PM. The candidates can check their exam schedule by downloading admit cards through the official website followed by the easy steps given below.

How to Download UPPSC Regional Inspector Technical Admit Card 2021?

  1. Visit the official website of UPPSC.i.e.uppsc.up.nic.in.
  2. Click on the link that reads ‘UPPSC Regional Inspector Technical Admit Card’ flashing on the homepage.
  3. Enter your registration number, date of birth, gender, verification code and click on the download admit card link.
  4. The UPPSC Regional Inspector Technical Admit Card will be displayed on the screen.
  5. Download UPPSC Regional Inspector Technical Admit Card and save it for future reference.

Direct Link to Download UPPSC Regional Inspector Technical Admit Card

 

Take Free Online UPPSC Upper Subbordinate 2021 Mock Test

Start Now
UPSC IAS 2020 Exam: Click here to get the Complete 30 Days Study Plan to score high in Prelims.
Comment (0)

Post Comment

2 + 4 =
Post
Disclaimer: Comments will be moderated by Jagranjosh editorial team. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant will not be published. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.