UPPSC RO ARO Prelims Exam 2020 Postponed @uppsc.up.nic.in, Check Details Here

UPPSC RO ARO Exam 2020 Postponed: The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has postponed the exam dates of the UPPSC RO ARO Exam 2016 on its official website. All such candidates who have to appear in the UPPSC Review Officer (RO) and Assistant Review Officer Prelims 2016 exam can check the new date on the official website of UPPSCS-uppsc.up.nic.in.



According to the short notification released by the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC), the UPPSC Review Officer (RO) and Assistant Review Officer Prelims 2016 scheduled on 13 September 2020 is not postponed. Now the exam will be conducted on 20 September 2020. All such candidates who have to paper in the UPPSC Review Officer (RO) and Assistant Review Officer Prelims 2016 exam can check the short notification available on the official website.



Commission has invited the Exam Centre Change facility to the candidates under which they have to choose their exam centre through the link. The candidates have to choose three centers from the 17 available centers including Agra, Ayodhaya, Azamgarh, Barabanki, Bareilly, Ghaziabad, Gorakhpur, Jaunpur, Jhansi, Kanpur Nagar, Lucknow, Mathura, Meerut, Muradabad, Prayagraj, Raebareli and Varanasi.

It is noted that UPPSC RO ARO Prelims exam will have two papers i.e. Paper I (General Studies) and Paper II (General Hindi) of two-hour time duration and of 200 Marks.

You can check the short notification regarding the postponement of exam on the official website. You can check the same also with the direct link given below.

Direct Link for UPPSC RO ARO Prelims Exam 2020 Postponement Notice





How to Download UPPSC RO ARO Prelims Exam 2020 Postponement Notice ?