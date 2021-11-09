UPRVUNL JE Answer Key 2021 Released @uprvunl.org, Raise Objections till 10 Nov, Check Direct Link Here

UPRVUNL JE Answer Key 2021 has been released by Uttar Pradesh Rajya Vidyut Utpadan Nigam Limited (UPRVUNL) on uprvunl.org. Check Objection Link, Answer Key Download Link and other details here.

UPRVUNL JE Answer Key 2021: Uttar Pradesh Rajya Vidyut Utpadan Nigam Limited (UPRVUNL) has released the answer key for recruitment to the post of JE(T) E&M (Electronics/Control & Instrumentation, JE(T) E&M (Computer). The candidates who appeared in the exam conducted on 01.11.2021 can check the answer key through the official website of UPRVUNL.i.e.uprvunl.org.

The link to the UPRVUNL JE Answer Key 2021 is available on the official website. The Objection Link will be active till 10 November 2021 (11:55 PM). The candidates can access the answer key and objection link directly by scrolling down.

How to Download UPRVUNL JE Answer Key 2021?

Visit the official website of UPRVUNL.i.e.uprvunl.org. Click on the link that reads ‘Click here to raise an objection and download answer key for UPRVUNL CBT exam for the post of JE(T) E&M (Electronics/Control & Instrumentation, JE(T) E&M (Computer ) conducted on 01.11.2021. Objection Link will be LIVE till 10 November 2021 (11:55 PM)’. It will redirect you to the new window. Enter your credentials and click on the login button. The answer key will be displayed on the screen. Download UPRVUNL JE Answer Key 2021 and save it for future reference.

Direct Link to Download UPRVUNL JE Answer Key 2021

A total of 196 vacancies will be recruited through this recruitment process. The candidates can directly access to the answer key link by clicking on the above link.