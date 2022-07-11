UPRVUNL Technician Grade 2 Recruitment 2022: 128 Vacancies Notified @uprvunl.org, Apply From Tomorrow!

Uttar Pradesh Rajya Vidyut Utpadan Nigam Limited (UPRVUNL) is hiring 128 Technicians Grade 2. Candidates can check important dates, vacancy details, eligibility and other details.

UPRVUNL Technical Grade 2 Recruitment 2022 Notification: Uttar Pradesh Rajya Vidyut Utpadan Nigam Limited (UPRVUNL) has issued a notice regarding the recrutiment to the post of Technician Grade 2. 128 vacancies are available for Mechanical, Electrical and Instrument. The online application link will be activated on 12 July 2022 and the last date of application is 05 August 2022 on uprvunl.org. More details regarding the UPRVUNL Recruitment 2022 such vacancy -break, selection process, application process, notification, eligibility etc. are provided below:

Important Dates

Starting Date of UPRVUNL Online Application - 12 July 2022

Last Date of UPRVUNL Online Application - 05 August 2022

UPRVUNL Technician Grade 2 Vacancy Details

Total Vacancies - 128

Post Name Gen OBC EWS SC ST Total Technical Grade II Mechanical 30 01 05 14 07 57 Technical Grade II Electrical 56 16 11 24 03 59 Technical Grade II Instrument 0 05 01 05 01 12

Eligibility Criteria for UPRVUNL Technician Grade 2 Posts

Educational Qualification:

The candidate should be Class 10 High School Exam Passed with Math and Science Subject.

ITI Certificate in Related Trade / Post.

CCC Exam Passed from NIELIT.

UPRVUNL Technician Grade 2 Age Limit:

18 to 40 years

Selection Process for UPRVUNL Technician Grade 2 Recruitment 2022

The selection will be done on the basis of a Computer Based Exam and Document Verification.

How to Apply for UPRVUNL Technician Grade 2 Recruitment 2022 ?

Eligible and interested candidates can apply online on the official website of UPRVUNL.

Application Fee: