UPRVUNL Technician Grade 2 Recruitment 2022: 128 Vacancies Notified @uprvunl.org, Apply From Tomorrow!

Uttar Pradesh Rajya Vidyut Utpadan Nigam Limited (UPRVUNL) is hiring 128 Technicians Grade 2. Candidates can check important dates, vacancy details, eligibility and other details.

UPRVUNL Recruitment 2022
UPRVUNL Recruitment 2022

UPRVUNL Technical Grade 2 Recruitment 2022 Notification: Uttar Pradesh Rajya Vidyut Utpadan Nigam Limited (UPRVUNL) has issued a notice regarding the recrutiment to the post of Technician Grade 2. 128 vacancies are available for Mechanical, Electrical and Instrument. The online application link will be activated on 12 July 2022 and the last date of application is 05 August 2022 on uprvunl.org. More details regarding the UPRVUNL Recruitment 2022 such vacancy -break, selection process, application process, notification, eligibility etc. are provided below:

UPRVUNL Technician Grade 2 Notification Download

Important Dates

  • Starting Date of UPRVUNL Online Application - 12 July 2022
  • Last Date of UPRVUNL Online Application - 05 August 2022

UPRVUNL Technician Grade 2  Vacancy Details

Total Vacancies - 128

Post Name

Gen

OBC

EWS

SC

ST

Total

Technical Grade II Mechanical

30

01

05

14

07

57

Technical Grade II Electrical

56

16

11

24

03

59

Technical Grade II Instrument

0

05

01

05

01

12

Eligibility Criteria for UPRVUNL Technician Grade 2 Posts

Educational Qualification:

  • The candidate should be Class 10 High School Exam Passed with Math and Science Subject.
  • ITI Certificate in Related Trade / Post.
  • CCC Exam Passed from NIELIT.

UPRVUNL Technician Grade 2 Age Limit:

18 to 40 years

Selection Process for UPRVUNL Technician Grade 2 Recruitment 2022

The selection will be done on the basis of a Computer Based Exam and Document Verification.

How to Apply for UPRVUNL Technician Grade 2 Recruitment 2022 ?

Eligible and interested candidates can apply online on the official website of UPRVUNL.

Application Fee:

  • General / OBC / EWS : Rs. 1180/-
  • SC / ST : Rs.  826/-
  • Pay the Exam Fee Through Debit Card / Credit Card / Net Banking / E Challan

 

FAQ

What is UPRVUNL Technician Technician Registration Last Date ?

5 August 2022

What is UPRVUNL Technician Application Form Starting Date ?

12 July 2022

What is UPRVUNL Technician Exam Date ?

The exam date shall be announced later.

How many vacancies are available for UPRVUNL Technician Posts ?

128
Jagran Play
रोमांचक गेम्स खेलें और जीतें एक लाख रुपए तक कैश
अभी खेलें
ludo_expresssnakes_ladderLudo miniCricket smash
ludo_expresssnakes_ladderLudo miniCricket smash
Next
Comment (0)

Post Comment

0 + 6 =
Post
Disclaimer: Comments will be moderated by Jagranjosh editorial team. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant will not be published. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.