UPSC CAPF AC Answer Key 2026 Released at upsc.gov.in: Download Set-Wise Provisional Key PDF Here

Key Points UPSC CAPF AC Paper 1 provisional answer key released on July 22, 2026.

The CAPF AC exam was conducted on July 19, 2026, for 349 posts.

Candidates can raise objections; one question dropped from Paper 1 scoring.

UPSC CAPF AC Answer Key 2026 Out: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the provisional answer key for the CAPF Assistant Commandant (AC) Paper 1 written examination conducted by the UPSC on 19th July 2026 in two shifts. The Paper 1 is objective type in nature, meaning the questions will be in MCQ format. Paper 1 consists of a total of 125 MCQs for 250 marks. As per the provisional answer key released, 1 question has been dropped from total counting and there will be only 124 questions, which will be used for final scoring. The provisional answer key means that the candidates will be able to raise objections against the answer key through the UPSC portal. The answer key has been released for all the sets of the question paper viz. Set A, Set B, Set C, and Set D for GA & Intelligence paper.

UPSC CAPF AC Answer Key 2026 Highlights The UPSC has conducted the CAPF Assistant Commandant written examination on 19 July 2026 for a total of 349 posts. Check the highlights in the table below: Particulars Details Conducting Body Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) Exam Name CAPF Assistant Commandant Advertisement No. 08/2026-CAPF No. of Posts 349 Written Exam Date 19 July 2026 Provisional Answer Key Release Date 22 July 2026 Official Website upsc.gov.in UPSC CAPF AC Answer Key 2026 Download Link The candidates who have appeared for the CAPF AC written examination conducted on 19 July can download the set wise answer key pdf from the direct link provided here. Set Answer Key UPSC CAPF AC Paper 1 Set A Download Link UPSC CAPF AC Paper 1 Set B Download Link UPSC CAPF AC Paper 1 Set C Download Link UPSC CAPF AC Paper 1 Set D Download Link

How to Download UPSC CAPF AC Answer Key 2026 To download the UPSC CAPF AC answer key 2026, the candidates need to follow the steps given below: Go to the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in.

On the homepage, go to the What’s New section and click on “Provisional Answer Key: Central Armed Police Forces (ACs) Examination, 2026” link.

The PDF will open on your screen containing the provisional answer key for all the sets of question paper.

Download the answer key and cross check your responses.

Calculate your scores based on this key. How to Calculate Scores Using UPSC CAPF AC Answer Key 2026 To calculate the scores, the candidates need to understand the exam pattern and marking scheme. The UPSC CAPF AC written exam consists of two papers- Paper 1 and Paper 2. Out of which, Paper 1 is objective in nature and Paper 2 is descriptive in nature. The answer key has been released for Paper 1 only, which is the General Ability & Intelligence paper. It consists of 125 MCQs for a total of 250 marks, which means each question carries +2 marks and there is also a provision for negative marking. 1/3rd marks will be deducted for each incorrect answer.