UPSC CDS 2020 Marks OUT @upsc.gov.in, Download Roll No Wise Combined Defence Service Exam 1 Marks Here

UPSC CDS 2020 Marks: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has recently uploaded the UPSC CDS 2020 Marks on its website. All such candidates who appeared in the UPSC CDS 2020 Exam can download Roll Number Wise UPSC CDS 2020 Marks through the official website of UPSC.i.e.upsc.gov.in.

The commission had uploaded the cut-off marks on 29 May and the result was announced on 24 May 2021 for the exam conducted in April 2021 for admission to the Officers Training Academy, Chennai, for 113th Short Service Commission Course (for Men) and Officers Training Academy, Chennai, 27th Short Service Commission Women (Non-Technical) Course.

According to the result, 147(96*+51^) candidates have finally qualified on the basis of the results of the Combined Defence Services Exam (I), 2020. The roll number wise UPSC CDS 2020 Marks will be uploaded at upsc.gov.in. The candidates can download UPSC CDS 2020 Marks by following the easy steps given below.

How to download UPSC CDS 2020 Marks?

Visit the official website of UPSC.i.e.upsc.gov.in. Click on UPSC CDS 2020 Marks flashing on the homepage. A PDF will be opened. Enter Cntrl+F+Roll Number and search. Download UPSC CDS 2020 Marks and save it for future reference.

Download UPSC CDS 2020 Marks PDF Here

Download UPSC CDS 2020 Result and Cut Off Marks

