Announced - UPSC CDS 2 Final Result 2019 Announced @upsc.gov.in, 196 Selected, Check How and Where to Download UPSC CDS 2 Final Merit List

UPSC CDS 2 Final Result 2019: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has finally announced CDS 2 2019 Final Result on its website. All those who appeared in the exam can check the UPSC CDS 2 Final Result 2019 through the official website of UPSC.i.e.upsc.gov.in.

As per result, a total of 196 candidates have been qualified out of which 145 candidates have qualified for the Indian Military Academy, 45 candidates qualified for Indian Naval Academy, Ezhimala and 32 qualified for Air Force Academy, Hyderabad.

UPSC CDS 2 Final Result 2019 has been prepared by the Union Public Service Commission on the basis of written and interview test held by the Services Selection Board of the Ministry of Defence for admission to the 149th (DE) Course of Indian Military Academy, Dehradun; Indian Naval Academy, Ezhimala, Kerala and Air Force Academy, Hyderabad (Pre-Flying) Training Course i.e. No. 208F(P) Course.

According to the UPSC CDS 2 Final Result 2019, the commission recommended 2699, 1592 and 0611 as qualified in the written test for admission to the Indian Military Academy, Indian Naval Academy and Air Force Academy, respectively. The number of candidates finally qualified are those after the SSB test conducted by Army Head Quarters.

Candidates should note that the verification of the document verification is still under process. All selected candidates are required to submit the documents in original, in support of Date of Birth/Educational qualification etc. claimed by them, along with Photostat attested copies thereof to Army Headquarters /Naval Headquarters /Air Headquarters, as per their first choice.

Candidates can check UPSC CDS 2 2019 Final Result on the official website also by following the steps given below. However, UPSC CDS 2 2019 Marks have yet not been uploaded on the official website. All candidates are advised to stay tuned with the official website of UPSC. The UPSC CDS 2 2019 Marks will be uploaded on the official website after the declaration of the final result of Officers’ Training Academy (OTA).

Download UPSC CDS 2 2019 Final Result

How to Download UPSC CDS 2 2019 Final Result?