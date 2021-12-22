UPSC CDS 2 Result 2021 Released @upsc.gov.in, 6845 Candidates Qualified for Interview, Here's Direct Link

UPSC CDS 2 Result 2021: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has recently released the result of the Combined Defence Services Exam 2021 on its website. The candidates who appeared in the UPSC CDS 2 2021 can check the result through the official website of UPSC.i.e. upsc.gov.in.

According to the result, a total of 6845 candidates have been qualified for interview for admission to Indian Military Academy, Dehradun 153rd (DE) Course commencing in July 2022, Indian Naval Academy, Ezhimala, Kerala, Course commencing in July 2022, Air Force Academy, Hyderabad (Pre-Flying) Training Course (212 F(P)) commencing in July 2022, Officers Training Academy, Chennai 116th SSC (Men) (NT) (UPSC) Course commencing in October 2022 and Officers Training Academy, Chennai, 30th SSC Women (Non-Technical) (UPSC) Course commencing in October 2022.

How to Download UPSC CDS 2 Result 2021?

Visit the official website of UPSC.i.e. upsc.gov.in. Click on the notification link that reads 'UPSC CDS 2 Result 2021' flashing on the homepage. A PDF will be opened. Download Roll Number wise UPSC CDS 2 Result 2021 and save it for future reference.

Download UPSC CDS 2 Result 2021

What's Next?

All those who have been shortlisted for the interview round are required to submit the original certificates in support of age (Date of Birth), educational qualifications, NCC (C) (Army Wing/Senior Division Air Wing/Naval Wing), etc. claimed by them to IHQ of MoD (Army) / Dte Gen of Rtg (Rtg A) CDSE Entry for SSC male candidates and SSC women entry for female candidates West Block III, R. K. Puram, New Delhi-110066 in case of IMA/SSC first choice candidates and Naval HQ “DMPR” (OI & R Section), Room No. 204,‘C’ Wing, Sena Bhawan, New Delhi-110011 in case of Navy first choice candidates and PO3 (A)/Air Headquarters ‘J’ Block, Room No. 17, Opp. Vayu Bhawan, Motilal Nehru Marg, New Delhi-110106. The original certificates will not be submitted later than 01st July 2022 for IMA & NA, not later than13th May 2022 for AFA, and not later than 1st October 2022.

Check UPSC CDS (2) 2021 Exam Expected Cut-off Marks

Candidates who qualified in the written exam and were given their first choice as Army (IMA/OTA) are required to register themselves on the recruiting directorate website www.joinindianarmy.nic.in, in order to enable them to receive call up information for SSB interview. Those candidates who have already registered on the recruiting directorate website are advised not to register again.