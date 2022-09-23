UPSC CDS 2 Result 2022: 6658 Shortlisted for Interview, Download PDF Here

UPSC CDS 2 Result 2022 has been declared by the Union Public Service Commission on upsc.gov.in. Check Download Link, Steps to Download, and Other Details Here.

UPSC CDS 2 Result 2022: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) published the list of the candidates who cleared the Combined Defence Service (CDS) Exam 2022. Those who appeared in UPSC CDS 2 Exam on 04th Sept. 2022 can now download UPSC CDS Result 2022 from the official website i.e. upsc.gov.in. UPSC has shortlisted 6658 candidates to appear for the interview round on the basis of their performance in the written exam.

All students who have found their roll number in the above link are required and choose their first choice as Army (IMA/OTA) are required to register themselves on the recruiting directorate website www.joinindianarmy.nic.in for SSB interview. Those candidates who have already registered on the recruiting directorate website are advised not to register again.

They should also submit the original certificates such as age proof, educational qualifications, NCC (C) (Army Wing/Senior Division Air Wing/Naval Wing) etc. These certificates are to be submitted not later than 01 July 2023 for IMA & NA, not later than 13 May 2023 for AFA and not later than 01 October 2023 in case of SSC course only. The candidates must not send the original Certificates to the Union Public Service Commission.

How to Download UPSC CDS 2 Result 2022 ?

Visit the official website of the commission i.e. upsc.gov.in and click on ‘ लिखित परिणाम - सम्मिलित रक्षा सेवा परीक्षा (II), 2022’ or ‘Written Result - Combined Defence Services Examination (II), 2022’ Download UPSC CDS 2 Result PDF Check roll numbers of the selected candidates You can also take a print out for future use

When can I check my UPSC CDS 2 Marks ?

The marks of all the students will be available on Commission’s website within 15 days from the date of publication of the final result of OTA (after conducting the SSB Interview) and will remain available on the website for a period of 30 days.

After the conduct of the interview, shortlisted candidates will get admission to Indian Military Academy, Dehradun 155th (DE) Course which will commence in July 2023, Indian Naval Academy, Ezhimala, Kerala, Course commencing in

July, 2023, Air Force Academy, Hyderabad (Pre-Flying) Training Course (214 F(P)) commencing in July, 2023, Officers Training Academy, Chennai 118th SSC (Men) (NT) (UPSC) Course commencing in October, 2023 and Officers Training Academy, Chennai, 32nd SSC

Women (Non-Technical) (UPSC) Course commencing in October, 2023.