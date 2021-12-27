UPSC CDS 2022 Eligibility: Age, Educational Qualification & Physical Standards for Male/Female

UPSC CDS 2022: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) will be conducting the Combined Defence Services (1), 2022 written exam on 10th April 202 for the admission to 341 vacancies in the Indian Military Academy (IMA), Indian Naval Academy (INA), Air Force Academy (AFA), and Officers’ Training Academy (OTA) (both Men & Women). The last date for the online application submission is 11th January 2022. In this article, we have shared UPSC CDS 1 2022 Eligibility, Age Limit, Educational Qualifications, Physical Standards for Officers (Male/Female) in Males and Females.

UPSC CDS 2022: Important Dates

Event Date Start of Application Process 22nd December 2022 Last date of Application Process 11th November 2022 Till 6 pm Withdrawal of applications 18th January to 24th January 2022 till 6 pm UPSC CDS (1) 2022 Admit Card Release March 2022 (Tentative) UPSC CDS (1) 2022 Exam Date 10th April 2022 Release of UPSC CDS (1) 2022 Result May 2022 (Tentative)

UPSC CDS (1) 2022: Eligibility

Nationality

(i) a Citizen of India, or

(ii) a subject of Nepal, or

(iii) a person of Indian origin who has migrated from Pakistan, Burma, Sri Lanka, and East African Countries of Kenya, Uganda, the United Republic of Tanzania, Zambia, Malawi, Zaire, and Ethiopia or Vietnam with the intention of permanently settling in India. Candidates will have to produce Certificates issued by Indian authorities certifying their claim.

Age Limit, Marital Status, Education Eligibility (Institution-wise)

Institution Age Limit Education Marital Status Indian Military Academy 19 to 24 years Bachelor’s degree from a recognized university Unmarried male candidates Air Force Academy 20 to 24 years (Upper age limit for candidates holding valid and

current Commercial Pilot Licence issued by DGCA (India) is relaxable upto 26 yrs. Degree of a recognized University (with Physics and

Mathematics at 10+2 level) or Bachelor of Engineering Unmarried male candidates (Candidate below 25 years of age must be unmarried. Marriage is not

permitted during training) Indian Naval Academy 19 to 24 years Degree in Engineering from a recognized

University/Institution Unmarried male candidates Officers Training Academy (SSC Course for men) 19 to 25 years Bachelor’s degree from a recognized university or equivalent Unmarried male candidates Officers Training Academy (SSC Women Non-Technical Course) 19 to 25 years Bachelor’s degree from a recognized Unmarried women, issueless widows who have not remarried and issueless

divorcees (in possession of divorce documents) who have not remarried

NOTE:

Male divorcee/widower candidates cannot be treated as unmarried males for the purpose of their admission in IMA/INA/AFA/OTA, Chennai courses, and accordingly, they are not eligible for these courses.

Graduates with the first choice as Army/Navy/Air Force are to submit proof of Graduation/provisional certificates on the date of commencement of the SSB Interview at the SSB.

Candidates who are studying in the final year/semester Degree course and have yet to pass the final year degree examination can also apply provided candidate should not have any present backlog upto the last semester/year for which results have been declared upto the time of submission of application and they will be required to submit proof of passing the degree examination at the time of commencement of the course.

Physical Standards for Officers (Male/Female) in Army, Navy, Air Force

Candidates must be physically fit according to physical standards for admission to Combined Defence Services Examination (I), 2022. Below we have shared the guidelines relating to the physical standards for candidates for the CDS exam.

Height and Weight standards for Army

All Armed Forces personnel regardless of occupational specialty, unit assignment, age, or gender should have a basic level of general ‘Medical fitness’ when inducted into service.

(i) Body Mass Index should be below 25.

(ii) Waist Circumference should be less than 90 cm for males and 80 cm for females

(iii) The minimum height required for male candidates for entry into the Armed Forces is 157 cm while males Gorkhas and male candidates belonging to Hills of North-Eastern region of India, Garhwal and Kumaon, will be accepted with a minimum height of 152 cm.

(iv) The minimum height required for female candidates for entry into the Armed Forces is 152 cm while female Gorkhas and female candidates belonging to Hills of North-Eastern region of India, Garhwal and Kumaon will be accepted with a minimum height of 148 cm.

For detailed Height and Weight standards for Army, refer to page 25 to 31 of the CDS 2022 Notification PDF

Height and Weight standards for Navy

A candidate recommended by the Services Selection Board (SSB) will undergo a medical examination (Special Medical Board) by a Board of Service Medical Officers. Only those candidates who are declared fit by the Medical Board will be admitted to the Academy.

(i) Body Mass Index should not be more than 25

(ii) Waist to Hip Ratio should be less than 0.9

(iii) The minimum height requirement is 147 cm

For detailed Height and Weight standards for Navy, refer to page 32 to 37 of the CDS 2022 Notification PDF

Height and Weight standards for Air Force

(i) The complete medical examination for the physical assessment of candidates for commissioning through CDSE into the flying branch in the IAF consists of

(a) A questionnaire,

(b) A complete medical and surgical examination including dental examination,

(c) An ophthalmic examination, and

(d) An examination of the ear, nose, and throat.

(ii) Minimum height for Flying Branch will be 162.5 cm. The minimum height for entry into ground duty branches will be 157.5 cm. For Gorkhas and individuals belonging to North-Eastern regions of India and hilly regions of Uttarakhand, the minimum acceptable height will be 5 cm less (152.5 cm). In the case of candidates from Lakshadweep, the minimum acceptable height can be reduced by 2 cm (155.5 cm).

(iii) Candidates should meet the acceptable measurements of leg length, thigh length, and sitting height for being inducted in the aircrew.

(iv) Weights higher than the prescribed limit will be acceptable only in exceptional circumstances in the case of those candidates where there is documented evidence of bodybuilding, wrestling, and boxing. However, in such cases, the following criteria will have to be met:

(a) BMI should be below 27.

(b) Waist to Hip ratio should be below 0.9 for males and 0.8 for females.

(c) Waist circumference should be less than 94 cm for males and 89 cm for females.

(d) All biochemical metabolic parameters should be within normal limits.

For detailed Height and Weight standards for Air Force, refer to page 37 to 54 of the CDS 2022 Notification PDF

Role of Medical Examination in Combined Defence Services

A medically unfit individual due to disease/disability can not only drain precious resources but can also jeopardize the lives of other members of the team during operations. Therefore, only ‘Medically Fit’ candidates are selected who emerge fit to be trained for war, as stated in the UPSC CDS 2022 Notification PDF.

To be deemed ‘Medically fit’, a candidate must be in good physical and mental health and free from any disease or syndrome or disability likely to interfere with the efficient performance of military duties in any terrain, climate, season including sea and air, in remote areas, in austere conditions with no medical aid.

Medical examinations are carried out meticulously by Armed Forces Medical Services Medical Officers. These Medical Officers are well oriented to specific working conditions of the Armed Forces after undergoing basic military training. Medical examinations are finalized by the Board of Medical Officers. The decision of the Medical Board is final.

NOTE: Success at the examination confers no right of admission to the Indian Military Academy, Indian Naval Academy, Air Force Academy, or the Officers' Training Academy as the case may be. The final selection will be made in order of merit subject to medical fitness and suitability in all other respects and the number of vacancies available.