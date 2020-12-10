UPSC CGSE 2020-21 Exam Dates Released, Download Combined Geo-Scientist Prelims Exam 2020 Schedule PDF @upsc.gov.in

UPSC CGSE 2020-21 Exam Schedule: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has recently released the Combined Geo-Scientist Prelims Exam 2020 Schedule at its website. All such candidates who have applied for UPSC CGS 2020 Exam can download the exam schedule through the official website of UPSC.i.e.upsc.gov.in.

According to the UPSC CGS 2020-21 Exam Proposed timeline, the exam is scheduled to be held on 21 February 2020 in two shifts.i.e. Morning (9:30 AM) and Afternoon (2 PM to 4 PM). All candidates are required to report one hour prior to the conduct of the exam. The entry will be closed before 15 minutes of the exam. The Preliminary Examination will be held at Ahmedabad, Bangaluru, Bhopal, Chandigarh, Chennai, Cuttack, Delhi, Dispur, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Jammu, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Patna, Prayagraj, Shillong, Shimla and Thiruvananthapuram.

UPSC CGS 2020-21 Prelims Paper 1 Proposed Timeline

As per the UPSC CGS 2020-21 Paper 1 Timeline, The exam will start at 9:30 AM and end at 11:30 AM. All candidates are required to report at the exam centre sharp at 8 AM. The officials will check the admit card authenticity at 08:00 A. M. onwards. Those whose admit cards found authentic they will be allowed to register themselves as per guidelines. The entry inside the lab will start at 8.00 onwards. No candidate will be allowed to enter the exam centre after 9:45 AM. The password announcement will be made at 9:20 AM. Candidates will be able to open the secure browser and read instructions between 9:20 AM to 9:30 AM.

UPSC CGS 2020-21 Prelims Paper 2 Exam Schedule

UPSC CGS 2020-21 Paper 2 will start at 2.00 PM and end at 4 PM. The candidates will have to report at 12.30 PM. The checking of the admit cards will start at 12.30 onwards. Then, the candidates will be able to register themselves inside the lab as per instructions. The entry will be closed at 1.15 PM. No candidate will be allowed inside the exam hall afterwards. Candidates will open the secure browser and read instructions between 1.50 PM to 2 PM.

The Selection Process involves three successive stages. i.e. Prelims, Mains and Personality/Interview Round. UPSC CGS 2020-21 Prelims having two papers for selection of the candidates for the Combined Geo-Scientist (Main) Examination. Marks secured in the Preliminary Examination will be counted for deciding the final merit.

UPSC CGS Prelims 2020-21 Exam Schedule

Candidates qualified in the Computer Based Preliminary Examination will be allowed to take the Combined Geo-Scientist (Main) Examination. The Main Examination will be held on 17th & 18th July 2021 at Bhopal, Chennai, Delhi, Dispur (Guwahati), Hyderabad, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai and Shimla. This drive is being done to recruit 40 vacancies in the Geological Survey of India and Central Ground Water Board, Ministry of Water Resources.