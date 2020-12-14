UPSC CGSE 2020 Mains DAF OUT @upsc.gov.in, Apply Online for Combined Geo-Scientist Mains 2020 from today onwards

UPSC CGSE 2020 Mains DAF: Union Public Service Commission has released Combined Geo-Scientist Mains 2020 Detailed Application Form at its official website. All such candidates who have qualified for Combined Geo-Scientist Prelims 2020 can register themselves through the online mode for Combined Geo-Scientist Mains 2020 at upsc.gov.in.

The Combined Geo-Scientist Mains 2020 DAF online application link will be activated from 14 to 24 December 2020 at upsc.gov.in. All candidates are advised to apply online for the mains exam carefully after reading the instructions available on the official website.

The commission had conducted UPSC Combined Geo-Scientist 2020 Prelims on 19 January 2020 and result for the same announced on 19 February 2020. A total of 109 vacancies will be recruited through this drive for the post of Geologist, Geophysicist and Chemist [JTS Entry Grade Group ‘A’ duty post] in Geological Survey of India and Jr. Hydrogeologist (Scientist B), Group A, Ministry of Jal Shakti, Department of Water Resources, River Development & Ganga Rejuvenation published hereby for general information.

The selection of candidates for the posts of Geologist, Geophysicist and Chemist in GSI in the Ministry of Mines and Jr. Hydrogeologist (Scientist B), Group A, CGWB in the Ministry of Jal Shakti, Department of Water Resources, River Development & Ganga Rejuvenation shall be strictly in accordance with their merit position in each category and number of vacancies separately.

The candidates should read these instructions carefully before filling in the online Detailed Application Form. The candidate should also scan their relevant original documents as listed below. All candidates are required to take a copy of the online DAF, which shall be required at the time of Interview.