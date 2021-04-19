UPSC Civil Service IAS Interview 2020-21 Postponed Due to COVID, Download Notice @upsc.gov.in

UPSC Civil Service Interview 2020-21: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has postponed the interview round for Civil Service 2020 due rising cases of COVID - 19.UPSC IAS Interview was scheduled to be held from 26 April to 18 April 2021. Candidates are advised to keep a track on the official website i.e. upsc.gov.in for UPSC Civil Service Interview New Date.

As per UPSC Official Notice, “Due to the prevailing conditions caused by the Novel Corona Virus (COVID-19), as a precautionary measure, the Union Public Service Commission has deferred the Personality Tests (Interviews) of the candidates of the Civil Services Examination, 2020 scheduled from 26th April, 2021 to 18th June, 2021 till further orders. New dates for the Personality Tests (Interviews) will be informed to the candidates in due course of time.

It is to be noted that, around 2000 candidates are qualified to appear UPSC IAS Interview 2020. UPSC had invited applications for filling up 796 vacancies through UPSC Civil Service Recruitment 2021 in following:

(i) Indian Administrative Service.

(ii) Indian Foreign Service.

(iii) Indian Police Service.

(iv) Indian P & T Accounts & Finance Service, Group ‘A’.

(v) Indian Audit and Accounts Service, Group ‘A’.

(vi) Indian Revenue Service (Customs and Central Excise), Group ‘A’.

(vii) Indian Defence Accounts Service, Group ‘A’.

(viii) Indian Revenue Service (I.T.), Group ‘A’.

(ix) Indian Ordnance Factories Service, Group ‘A’ (Assistant Works Manager, Administration).

(x) Indian Postal Service, Group ‘A’.

(xi) Indian Civil Accounts Service, Group ‘A’.

(xii) Indian Railway Traffic Service, Group ‘A’.

(xiii) Indian Railway Accounts Service, Group 'A'.

(xiv) Indian Railway Personnel Service, Group ‘A’.

(xv) Post of Assistant Security Commissioner in Railway Protection Force, Group ‘A’

(xvi) Indian Defence Estates Service, Group ‘A’.

(xvii) Indian Information Service (Junior Grade), Group ‘A’.

(xviii) Indian Trade Service, Group 'A'.

(xix) Indian Corporate Law Service, Group ‘A’.

(xx) Armed Forces Headquarters Civil Service, Group ‘B’ (Section Officer’s Grade).

(xxi) Delhi, Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Lakshadweep, Daman & Diu and Dadra & Nagar Haveli

Civil Service, Group 'B'.

(xxii) Delhi, Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Lakshadweep, Daman & Diu and Dadra & Nagar Haveli