UPSC Civil Services Prelims 2021: Don't commit these mistakes on October 10 - Do’s and Don'ts before UPSC CSE!

UPSC Civil Services Prelims 2021 is to be conducted on October 10. Know what to do before the UPSC (IAS) Exam 2021 and what to avoid.

UPSC Civil Services Prelims 2021 is to be conducted on October 10, 2021. With less than a week left before the exam, the aspirants must know what to do and what not to do before the exam for better results.

The candidates are required to follow the instructions given by UPSC released along with UPSC Admit Card 2021. The exam would be conducted in two shifts on the day. The candidates must know the following key points and guidelines before appearing for the exam.

The candidates are required to adhere to the following guidelines which are set mandatory by UPSC:

The candidates are advised not to use mobile phones at all in the premises of the exam centre. The items such as mobile phones, pagers, tablets, storage media devices like pen drives, smart watches are banned by the Commission.

In short the candidates are not allowed to use any communication devices at all inside the examination centres.

In short the candidates are not allowed to use any communication devices at all inside the examination centres. Also Read| UPSC (IAS) Prelims 2021: Check Answer Key for 2020, 2019, 2018, 2017, 2016, 2015

Many times at the venue of the exam, no safe arrangements are available for the mobile phones and the wallets to be kept. So the candidates must not carry them, for their own good. It would be very fidgitive of the mind thinking about the safety of the phone and at the same time solving difficult questions of General Studies. 

Wear only a normal analog watch to keep track of time during the exam. It is the most important factor of appearing in any competitive exam. Time management is the key to success. Since digital watches and smart watches are not allowed, the candidates must wear only simple watches if they intend to wear them. If you do not have a watch, do not panic or buy one. Just go relaxed to the centre as all the rooms have a clock for the advantage of the aspirants. One can also ask the invigilators there about the time every time they wish to know.

Do not at any cost carry any valuable items to the centre. Try to just carry a black ball point pen and a pencil if you can along with the admit card and your photo ID. The candidates are advised to carry the currency in cash to a minimal extent and their travel cards if they wish to. Also try to avoid carrying books to the centre which you fear losing.

Do not carry a pencil box or a pouch to the centre as it may be confiscated. The candidates appearing go through rigorous checking before entering the premises of the exam venue. 

Do carry a water bottle for that matter as many candidates may feel anxiety before the exam. Water has great capacity to release stress. You can try having water during the exam but remember one is not allowed a break before 1.5 hours of the exam. 

Try to wear very light clothes and avoid socks and heavy shoes as you would face delay in checking done by the Officers at the entrance. 

Candidates on a day before their exam must eat light and have lots of water to keep them hydrated. Try to sleep early and even if you cannot, don't worry, you will have a great exam. 

The candidates are advised to check their admit card, photos, stationary and other things they need to carry to the venue and reach at least half an hour before the exam to the venue. Remember, being late generates panic which is not good for the exam. 

Do not lose hope if you are not able to solve the first 10 questions in the exam. There are 90 more questions and 80 in the next to answer.

These were the guidelines before the exam that one needs to follow.

