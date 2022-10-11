UPSC Civil Services Reserve List 2021 (Out)at upsc.gov.in, Check Download Link Here

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has announced the Reserve List for the Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2021 on its official website-upsc.gov.in. Check download link.

All those candidates appeared in the Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2021 can check the UPSC Civil Services Reserve List 2021 available at- upsc.gov.in.

The UPSC Civil Services Reserve List 2021 can be downloaded directly through the link on the official website.

As per the short notice released, Commission has recommended total 63 candidates under the Reserve List for the Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2021. These total 63 candidates include 46 General, 12 OBC, 04 EWS and 01 SC, to fill up the remaining posts based on the Civil Services Examination, 2021.



Earlier Commission had released the result of the Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2021 on 30.05.2022 recommending 685 candidates in order of merit for appointment to IAS, IFS, IPS and Central Services Group ‘A’ and Group ‘B’ against 749 vacancies.

Candidates can check the UPSC Civil Services Reserve List 2021 from the official website after following the steps given below.

How To Download: UPSC Civil Services Reserve List 2021