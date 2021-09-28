Ghaziabad’s Harshika Singh Secured AIR 169 In UPSC Result, She Also Secured 15th Rank In PCS Result: UPSC Civil Services Result 2020

UPSC Civil Services Result 2020: Ghaziabad’s Harshika Singh Secured AIR 169 In UPSC Result. He has also secured 15th rank in PCS 2020. Learn about his journey.

UPSC Result 2020 has been declared by the commission recently. In UPSC CSE Result 2020, Ghaziabad’s Harshika Singh Secured AIR 169 In UPSC Result. He has also secured 15th rank in PCS 2020 and was selected as Deputy Collector. Here are some important points from her video interview which might be useful for many UPSC aspirants.

Preparation Strategy of Harshika Singh:

In the interview, Harshika pointed out that the preparation of UPSC Civil Services Exam is a long journey and consistency is important besides hard work. She said she used to study 8 to 10 hours while preparing for UPSC CSE 2020. Support & motivation of friends and family is important during the preparation of this exam, she added.

Education Qualification of Harshika Singh:

She has completed her 10th & 12th from Ghazibaad and scored 94% in both the classes.After completing her schooling she did B. Tech (Civil Engineering) from IET Lucknow (Abdul Kalam Technical University, Lucknow). Besides UPSC she also cracked PCS (UP) 2020 & secured 15th rank and was selected as Deputy Collector.

