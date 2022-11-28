UPSC Combined Geo Scientist Interview Admit Card 2022 (Soon) @upsc.gov.in, Download Schedule Here

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the Combined Geo Scientist Interview Admit Card/Schedule Update on its official website-upsc.gov.in. Download PDF here.

UPSC Combined Geo-Scientist Interview Admit Card/Schedule 2022 Update : Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the short notice regarding the Combined Geo Scientist Interview Admit Card/Schedule Update on its official website. Commission will be conducting the Interview from 03 January 2023 onward. All those candidates who have successfully qualified for interview round can download the UPSC Combined Geo-Scientist Interview Admit Card/Schedule 2022 from the official website of UPSC.i.e. upsc.gov.in.

Alternatively you can download the UPSC Combined Geo-Scientist Interview Admit Card/Schedule 2022 directly through the link given below.

It is noted that UPSC has earlier announced the results for the Combined Geo-Scientist (Main) Examination, 2022 on 18th August, 2022. Candidates qualified in the mains exam for the Combined Geo-Scientist (Main) Examination, 2022 will have to appear in the interview round which is scheduled from 3rd January 2023.

Candidates qualified for the interview round should note that the e-Summon

Letters of Personality Tests (Interviews) will be made available shortly on its official website. Candidates can download their Admit Card after providing their login credentials to the link available on the official website i.e. https://www.upsc.gov.in & https://www.upsconline.nic.in.

You can download the UPSC Combined Geo-Scientist Interview Admit Card/Schedule 2022 Update from the official website after following the steps given below.

