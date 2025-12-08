UPSC CSE Interview Call Letters Out: Download Your e-Summon Letter Now at upsc.gov.in

KARTET Answer Key 2025
By Manish Kumar
Dec 8, 2025, 15:27 IST

 UPSC Interview Schedule 2025:  The Union Public Service Commission has released the e-Summons letter for the interview round for the UPSC Civil Services Examination (CSE) 2025 on its official website, upsc.gov.in. The Commission is conducting the Personality Tests (Interviews) for the Civil Services Examination, 2025, from December 8, 2025 onwards. Check all details here. 

UPSC Admit Card 2025: The Union Public Service Commission has released the e-Summons letter for the UPSC Civil Services Examination (CSE) 2025 on its official website, upsc.gov.in. The UPSC is conducting the Personality Tests (Interviews) for the Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2025, starting from Monday, December 8, 2025 onwards. Candidates who have qualified for the UPSC Civil Services Interview round (CSE) 2025 can now download their UPSC Admit Card from the official website-https://upsconline.gov.in.
A total of 649 candidates have been shortlisted for the interview round which is scheduled to be held from December 8, 2025, to December 19, 2025.

UPSC Interview Admit Card 2025 PDF Download

Candidates who have shortlisted for the interview round can download their hall ticket after providing their login credentials including registration number and password. Alternatively the UPSC Interview Admit Card 2025 can also be downloaded directly through the link given below-

UPSC Admit Card 2025 Download PDF Link 

 

UPSC Interview Admit Card 2025

The UPSC personality test is scheduled to be held from December 8, 2025, to December 19, 2025. Check the table below for key highlights for the UPSC Admit Card 2025.

Particular

Detail

Name of Organisation

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC)

Exam Name

UPSC CSE 2025

UPSC CSE Interview

December 8, 2025, to December 19, 2025

Admit card status

Released

UPSC Admit Card 2025 Status

 Out

Number of Vacancies

1129

Official Website

upsc.gov.in

How to Download UPSC Interview Admit Card 2025 ?

Candidates can now download the UPSC Interview Admit Card 2025 from the official website after following the steps given below-

  • Visit the official website, upsc.gov.in.
  • Click on the link Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2025 e - Summon under Whats New section on the home page.
  • A new page will open up enter the details such as registration number and password
  • Admit card will appear on the screen
  • Verify the details such as name, category, photo, and signature.
  • Print and download UPSC CSE 2025 Admit Card for future reference.

