UPSC CSE Interview Call Letters Out: Download Your e-Summon Letter Now at upsc.gov.in

UPSC Admit Card 2025: The Union Public Service Commission has released the e-Summons letter for the UPSC Civil Services Examination (CSE) 2025 on its official website, upsc.gov.in. The UPSC is conducting the Personality Tests (Interviews) for the Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2025, starting from Monday, December 8, 2025 onwards. Candidates who have qualified for the UPSC Civil Services Interview round (CSE) 2025 can now download their UPSC Admit Card from the official website-https://upsconline.gov.in.

A total of 649 candidates have been shortlisted for the interview round which is scheduled to be held from December 8, 2025, to December 19, 2025.

UPSC Interview Admit Card 2025 PDF Download

Candidates who have shortlisted for the interview round can download their hall ticket after providing their login credentials including registration number and password. Alternatively the UPSC Interview Admit Card 2025 can also be downloaded directly through the link given below-