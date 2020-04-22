UPSC EPFO 2020 Enforcement/ Accounts Officer: Salary after 7th Pay Commission, Job Profile and Promotion Policy

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) will conduct EPFO 2020 Exam for the recruitment of Enforcement Officer/ Accounts Officer posts in Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation, Ministry of Labour and Employment on 4th October 2020 in offline mode. Below is the category-wise break-up of the total 421 vacancies to be filled under UPSC EPFO 2020 Recruitment:

UPSC EPFO 2020 Category-wise Vacancies Category Vacancies General (UR) 168 SC 62 ST 33 OBC 116 EWS 42 Total 421 Note: Of the 421 Vacancies, 11 vacancies are reserved for Physically Challenged person. Out of these 11, 8 vacancies are reserved for Deaf and Hard of Hearing with disability i.e. Deaf (D) or Hard of Hearing (HH) and remaining 3 vacancies are reserved for Locomotor Disability including Cerebral Palsy, Leprosy Cured, Dwarfism, Acid Attack Victims and Muscular Dystrophy with disability, i.e., Both legs affected but not arms (BL) or One leg affected (R or L) (OL) or One arm affected (R or L) (OA).

In this article, we will provide you all the information related to UPSC EPFO Enforcement Officer/ Accounts Officer; be it the nature of the work, pay scales, salary structure or the promotion policies. Let us first look at the Pay Scale of UPSC EPFO Enforcement Officer/ Accounts Officer in detail:

UPSC EPFO Enforcement Officer/ Accounts Officer Pay Scale as per 7th Pay Commission

UPSC EPFO Enforcement Officer/ Accounts Officer posts are permanent and come under Level-8 in the Pay Matrix as per 7th CPC, General Central Service Group ‘B’, Non-Ministerial. Candidates under the age of 30 years and with Bachelor’s degree in any subject are eligible for these posts. Pay Scale for UPSC EPFO Enforcement Officer/ Accounts Officer under Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation, Ministry of Labour and Employment of the Government of India is as follows:

UPSC EPFO Enforcement Officer/ Accounts Officer Post Salary Details Group General Central Service Group ‘B’, Non-Ministerial Pay Matrix Level Level 8 Pay Band PB-2 Pay Scale Rs. 9300-34800/- Grade Pay Rs. 4800/- Entry Pay Rs. 47600/- Total Salary (Emoluments excluding TA, HRA & Other Allowances) Rs. 53312/- Total Salary (Emoluments Including TA, HRA & Other Allowances ) Rs. 60000/-

Below is the 7th Pay Commssion Pay Matrix Table for Level 8 (Pay Band -2):

LEVEL 6 TO 9 (GRADE PAY 4200 TO 5400) Matrix Table PB-2 (9300-34800) GP 4200 4600 4800 5400 Level 6 7 8 9 1 35400 44900 47600 53100 2 36500 46200 49000 54700 3 37600 47600 50500 56300 4 38700 49000 52000 58000 5 39900 50500 53600 59700 6 41100 52000 55200 61500 7 42300 53600 56900 63300 8 43600 55200 58600 65200

Allowances Given to UPSC EPFO Enforcement Officer/ Accounts Officer

Apart from the Basic Pay, UPSC EPFO Enforcement Officer/ Accounts Officers are entitled to several other benefits and allowances. These allowances will vary as per the various official rules of the respective Government Departments where the candidates are posted. Some of these allowances are:

Dearness Allowance House Rent Allowance Transport Allowance Medical Facility Loan Facility Gratuity Provident Fund Mobile facility Conveyance Maintenance Insurance

In respect of permanent Government Servant appointed as EO/AO, the EPFO can pay leave salary and pension contribution as admissible under the rules for two years if a demand is made by the parent department for the same for maintaining lien. If he/she ultimately chooses to go back to his/her parent department, the amount remitted is liable to be refunded to the Organization before the officer is relieved.

The House Rent Allowance (HRA) of all government employees will be calculated as per the criteria mentioned below in the table:

Category of Cities HRA Before 7th Pay Commission HRA After 7th Pay Commission X 30% 24% Y 20% 16% Z 10% 8%

The three categories of cities are classified according to their population density. Let’s look at the list of cities which fall under the X, Y and Z categories:

Categories Cities X (Population >= 50 Lakhs) Bengaluru, Greater Mumbai, Pune, Hyderabad, Delhi, Ahmedabad, Chennai and Kolkata





Y (Population 5 to 50 Lakhs) Amritsar, Jalandhar, Ludhiana, Puducherry, Meerut, Ghaziabad, Raipur, Rajkot, Jamnagar, Bhavnagar, Moradabad, Thrissur, Malappuram, Kannur, Kollam, Gwalior, Indore, Bhopal, Jabalpur, Ujjain, Amravati, Nagpur, Aurangabad, Nashik, Bhiwandi, Solapur, Kolhapur, Vasai-Virar Cty, Vijayawada, Warangal, Greater Visakhapatnam, Guntur, Nellore, Guwahati, Patna, Hubli-Dharwad, Mangalore, Mysore, Gulbarga, Kozhikode, Kochi, Thiruvananthapuram, Bikaner, Jaipur, Jodhpur, Kota, Ajmer, Salem, Tirupur, Coimbatore, Tiruchirappalli, Madurai, Erode, Dehradun, Chandigarh, Durg-Bhilai Nagar, Sangli, Cuttack, Bhubaneswar, Rourkela, Vadodara, Surat, Faridabad, Gurgaon, Srinagar, Jammu, Jamshedpur, Dhanbad, Ranchi, Bokaro Steel City, Belgaum, Malegaon, Nanded-Waghala, Aligarh, Agra, Bareilly, Lucknow, Kanpur, Allahabad, Gorakhpur, Varanasi, Saharanpur, Noida, Firozabad, Jhansi, Asansol, Siliguri, Durgapur Z (Population < 5 Lakhs) All other remaining cities

Job Profile of UPSC EPFO Enforcement Officer/ Accounts Officer

Let’s have a look at the different Job Profiles and Promotion Policies of Enforcement Officer/ Accounts Officer posts under Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation, Ministry of Labour and Employment (GOI). Duties of Enforcement Officer/Accounts Officer inter alia are:

To look after the work of Enforcement, Recovery, Accounts, Administration Cash, Legal, Pension and Computer which includes the statutory and administrative functions like conducting inquiry settlement of claims, general administration; Maintenance of Cash Book/ administration; Maintenance of Cash Book/Reconciliation of Bank Statements; MIS returns, etc

Other than the above duties, the Enforcement Officers has to perform the below tasks as per the official EPFO handbook:

To make sure employer compliance with the provisions and schemes under the Employees’ Provident Funds and Miscellaneous Provisions Act, 1952 Address the grievances of employees and report cases to Regional Provident Fund Commissioner for further action To conduct surveys whenever required, assess coverage potential to new categories of establishment Educate the employers about prescribed forms and their proper completion and punctual submission To attend to prosecution cases; To serve summons/warrants on the defaulting employer To verify facts and documents required by the Regional Office. All the Enforcement Officers are notified as Assistant Public Prosecutors.

Job Posting of UPSC EPFO Enforcement Officer/ Accounts Officer

The Head Quarters of the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation, Ministry of Labour and Employment is in New Delhi. However, Enforcement Officers & Accounts Officer recruited under UPSC EPFO 2020 recruitment are liable to be posted anywhere in India.

UPSC EPFO Enforcement Officer/ Accounts Officer - Promotion Policy

After successful completion of 4 years of regular service in level-8 in the pay matrix Rs.47600- 15110, the Enforcement Officers are upgraded in Level-9 in the pay matrix of Rs. 53100- 167800. Let us see the promotional hierarchy of Enforcement Officer/ Accounts Officer:

Below are the tentative time limits for the promotion of an EPFO officer. These time limits are not fixed as the promotions also depends on the availability of vacancy at the time when an officers’ promotion is due. The promotions in case of EPFO Enforcement Officer/ Accounts Officer are as follows:

Post Name Years of Service Assistant PF Commissioner 7 Years (In proposed Recruitment rules for APFC, it is 5 years) Regional PF Commissioner-II 5 Years Regional PF Commissioner-I 5 Years Additional Central PF Commissioner 6 Years Additional Central PF Commissioner(HQ) 4 Years Central PF Commissioner Appointed on the recommendation of Appointments Committee of Cabinet

So, the Job Profile of UPSC EPFO Enforcement Officer/ Accounts Officer can be a great opportunity for those candidates who are looking for a job government job with challenging roles & responsibilities. UPSC EPFO Enforcement Officer/ Accounts Officer Posts can offer you a government job with a good salary package.