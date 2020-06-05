UPSC EPFO Exam to be held in 2021, Check UPSC EPFO EO AO Exam Updates Here

UPSC EPFO Exam 2020: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has deferred exam for recruitment of 421 Enforcement Officer (EO)/ Accounts Officer (AO) in Employees’ Provident Fund Organization. UPSC EPFO Exam was scheduled on 04 October 2020. The Exam will not be held this year and UPSC EPFO new exam dates shall announced in UPSC Calendar 2021. UPSC Calendar 2021 is expected to release at the end of this year.

As per the official website “Recruitment Test for the posts of EO/AO in the Employees’ Provident Fund Organization earlier scheduled to be held on October 04, 2020, has been deferred. A new date for the conduct of this RT will be published on the website of the Commission at the time of issue of calendar of Examinations/ Recruitment Tests for 2021”

UPSC has also issued revised calendar today i.e. on 05 June 2020. The commission is conducting the other important exams such as UPSC Civil Service, UPC CAPF, UPSC NDA 1, UPSC NDA 2 before UPSC EPFO Exam.

As per the notice “The Commission held a special meeting on June 05, 2020 to review the prevailing situation due to COVID-19. Taking notice of the opening of lockdown and progressive relaxations being announced by the Central Government and various States, the Commission decided to issue a revised schedule of Examinations/ Recruitment Tests (RTs). Details of the revised calendar of Examinations/ RTs have been published on the UPSC website. The Commission has also decided to resume personality tests for the remaining candidates of Civil Services Examination 2019 from July 20, 2020. Candidates will be informed individually.

UPSC EPFO Exam Notice PDF

UPSC EPFO Exam is an offline exam and carries objective type questions with multiple choices of answer. . The questions will be asked from the topics given below:

General English- To evaluate candidate’s understanding of English language & workman – like use of words. Indian Freedom Struggle. Current Events and Developmental Issues. Indian Polity & Economy. General Accounting Principles. Industrial Relations & Labour Laws. General Science & knowledge of Computer applications. General Mental Ability & Quantitative Aptitude. Social Security in India.

All questions will have equal marks and the duration of the test is two hours.The medium of the test will be both Hindi and English. There shall be negative marking for wrong answers. 1/3 marks will be deducted for each wrong answer.

UPSC EPFO Recruitment Notification

UPSC EPFO Recruitment Test (UPSC EPFO RT) will be conducted across the various centres of the country. The candidates who will qualify in the UPSC EPFO Written Test shall be called for interview round. Recruitment Test (RT) and Interview carry weightage in the ratio of 75:25 for the candidates shortlisted based on Recruitment Test (RT) and qualify in the interview.

The candidates who have applied for UPSC EPFO Recruitment 2020 are requested to keep a track on this page or official website of UPSC i.e. upsc.gov.in for UPSC Exam Updates.