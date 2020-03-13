UPSC EPFO 2020: Check Previous Cutoff & Minimum Qualifying Marks Categorywise for Recruitment Test & Interview

This year UPSC has announced 421 vacancies for the recruitment of Enforcement Officer/ Accounts Officer, Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation, Ministry of Labour and Employment (SC-62, ST-33, OBC- 116, EWS- 42, UR- 168). The entire recruitment process will involve an offline written exam and an Interview. Aspiring candidates must go through the previous year cut-off before starting their exam preparation for the UPSC EPFO 2020 Exam which is scheduled to be conducted in offline mode on 4th October 2020.

The Cut-Off marks for UPSC EPFO Exam get released at the time of result declaration at the official website of UPSC, i.e., www.upsc.gov.in. These are the minimum marks that a candidate should obtain to qualify for the next phase of the exam or the final selection process. So, let’s have a look at the cut-off marks of the UPSC EPFO 2017 Exam

UPSC EPFO Previous Cutoff (2017)

In 2017, Written Test was conducted on 26th February 2017 for Recruitment to 257 posts of Enforcement Officer/ Accounts Officer in Employees Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO), Ministry of Labour and Employment. Total 1.46 Lakhs candidates appeared for the exam. Below is the table showing category-wise detail of candidates appeared in the UPSC EPFO 2017 Exam:

UPSC EPFO 2017 Exam - Number of Candidates Appeared Category Number of Candidates Appeared General 59,155 OBC 53,300 SC 27,533 ST 6,016 Total 1,46,004

Below is the table showing categorywise detail of candidates selected in the UPSC EPFO 2017 Exam:

UPSC EPFO 2017 Exam - Number of Candidates Selected Category Number of Candidates Selected General 108* Including 12(PH-OH) & 02(PH-HI) OBC 110 Including 07 (PH-OH) SC 32 ST 7 Total 257

Total marks of written examination were 100 and total marks of Interview were 100. Weightage of written marks and interview in the final result was 50:50. Below is the Minimum level of suitability of marks in the UPSC EPFO 2017 Recruitment Test:

UPSC EPFO 2017 Exam - Minimum level of suitability of marks in Recruitment Test Category Recruitment Test (Total 100 Marks) Interview (Total 100 Marks) Final Selection Weightage (50:50) General 49.50 50 110.83 OBC 44.50 45 103.78 SC 42.50 40 102.23 ST 43.50 40 103.06 PH (OH) 30.00 - 88.11 PH (HI) 33.00 - 93.61

Below are the highest marks obtained by candidates in different categories in UPSC EPFO 2017 Exam:

UPSC EPFO 2017 Exam - Highest marks obtained by candidates in different categories Category Highest Marks General 132.78 OBC 127.78 SC 120.56 ST 118.61 PH (OH) 118.28 PH (HI) 103.28

Under UPSC EPFO 2020 Exam, the category-wise minimum level of suitability in interviews, irrespective of whether the selection is made only by interview or by Recruitment Test followed by the interview, will be UR-50 marks, OBC-45 marks, SC/ST/PH-40 marks, out of the total marks of the interview being 100. The minimum level of suitability in case of RT shall be decided by the Commission on the case to case basis.

Also, when the selection is made by Recruitment Test (RT) followed by an interview, the candidate will have to achieve the minimum level of suitability in their respective category at both stages i.e. ‘Recruitment Test’ as well as ‘Interview’.