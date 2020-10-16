UPSC ESE 2019 Result: Commission Releases Reserve List for Engineering Services Exam 2019 @upsc.gov.in, Check Details Here

UPSC ESE 2019 Result: Union Public Service Commission has uploaded the UPSC ESE 2019 Reserve List on its website. All such candidates who appeared in the UPSC ESE 2019 Written Test can check the reserve list on the official website of UPSC.i.e.upsc.gov.in.

Earlier, The commission had declared the result of the Engineering Services Exam 2019 on 25 October 2019 recommending 494 candidates in order of merit for an appointment. As now sought by the Ministry of Railways, the Commission recommends 56 candidates to fill up the remaining vacancies based on the Engineering Services Exam 2019. Now, the total number shortlisted for UPSC ESE 2019 will be 637 after this recommendation.

The commission has released the reserve list of the candidates in accordance with the Rule 13(iv) and Rule 13(v) of Rules of Engineering Services Exam 2019 as per notice released by the commission.

The result of the candidates whose roll numbers are mentioned in the list are provisional. The commission will not issue the appointment letter till the Commission verifies the original documents awaited from such candidates. The provisionality of these candidates will remain valid only for a period of 3 months from the date of declaration of Reserve List.

In case a candidate fails to submit the requisite documents as required by the Commission within this period, his/her candidature will be cancelled and no further correspondence will be entertained in this regard.

How and Where to Download UPSC ESE 2019 Reserve List?

Visit on the official website.i.e.upsc.gov.in. Click on UPSC ESE 2019Reserve list flashing on the homepage. Then, A PDF will be opened. Candidates can download and save it for future reference.

Download UPSC ESE 2019 Reserve List

