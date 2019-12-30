UPSC Exam Calendar 2020: Check Latest Exam Dates of Civil Services-IAS/IFS/IES/CDS/NDA

UPSC (Union Public Service Commission) has revised the Annual Exam Calendar for the year 2020. The calendar includes the dates of important exams conducted by UPSC like Civil Cervices (IAS & IFS) Exam, CDS, NDA, etc to be held in 2020. IAS aspirants and other candidates can check the exam dates to prepare for these exams as per the exam schedule. It also includes the date of Notification, Application Opening and Closing Date and Duration of Exam (in Days). Here’s a quick view on the calendar:

UPSC 2020 Exam Calendar S. No. Name of Examination Opening & Closing Date of Application Date of Commencement of Exam Duration of Exam 1 Engineering Services (Preliminary) Examination, 2020 25 Sep 2019 to 15 Oct 2019 5th Jan 2020 (SUNDAY) 1 DAY 2 Combined Geo-Scientist (Preliminary) Examination, 2020 25 Sep 2019 to 15 Oct 2019 19th Jan 2020 (SUNDAY) 1 DAY 3 Reserved for UPSC RT/ Examination - 19th Jan 2020 (SUNDAY) 1 DAY 4 C.D.S. Examination (I), 2020 30 Oct 2019 to 19 Nov 2019 2nd Feb 2020 (SUNDAY) 1 DAY 5 Reserved for UPSC RT/ Examination - 23 Feb 2020 (SUNDAY) 1 DAY 6 CISF AC(EXE) LDCE-2020 4 Dec 2019 to 24 Dec 2019 1st March 2020 (SUNDAY) 1 DAY 7 Reserved for UPSC RT/ Examination 8th March 2020 (SUNDAY) 1 DAY 8 N.D.A. & N.A. Examination (I), 2020 8 Jan 2020 to 28 Jan 2020 19th Apr 2020 (SUNDAY) 1 DAY Click here to know about NDA (2) 2019 Result 9 Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination, 2020 12th Feb 2020 to 3rd March 2020 31st May 2020 (SUNDAY) 1 DAY 10 Indian Forest Service (Preliminary) Examination, 2020 through CS(P) Examination 2020 11 I.E.S./I.S.S. Examination, 2020 25th March 2020 to 13th April 2020 26th June 2020 (FRIDAY) 3 DAYS 12 Combined Geo-Scientist (Main) Examination, 2020 - 27th June 2020 (SATURDAY) 2 DAYS 13 Engineering Services (Main) Examination, 2020 - 28th June 2020 (SUNDAY) 1 DAY 14 Reserved for UPSC RT/ Examination 5th July 2020 (SUNDAY) 1 DAY 15 Combined Medical Services Examination, 2020 8th April 2020 to 28th April 2020 19th July 2020 (SUNDAY) 1 DAY 16 Central Armed Police Forces (ACs) Examination, 2020 22nd April 2020 to 12th May 2020 9th August 2020 (SUNDAY) 1 DAY 17 Reserved for UPSC RT/ Examination - 23rd August 2020 (SUNDAY) 1 DAY 18 N.D.A. & N.A. Examination (II), 2020 10th June 2020 to 30th June 2020 6th September 2020 (SUNDAY) 1 DAY 19 Reserved for UPSC RT/ Examination - 13th September 2020 (SUNDAY) 1 DAY 20 Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2020 - 18th September 2020 (FRIDAY) 5 DAYS 21 Reserved for UPSC RT/ Examination 4th October 2020 (SUNDAY) 1 DAY 22 C.D.S. Examination (II), 2020 5th August 2020 to 25th August 2020 8th November 2020 (SUNDAY) 1 DAY 23 Indian Forest Service (Main) Examination, 2020 22nd November 2020 (SUNDAY) 10 DAYS 24 S.O./Steno (GD-B/GD-I) LDCE 16 Sep 2020 to 6 Oct 2020 12th Dec 2020 (SATURDAY) 2 DAYS 25 Reserved for UPSC RT/ Examination 20th Dec 2020

(SUNDAY) 1 DAY Note: The dates of notification, commencement and duration of Examinations/ RTs are liable to alteration, if the circumstances so warrant.

