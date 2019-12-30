Search

UPSC Exam Calendar 2020: Check Latest Exam Dates of Civil Services-IAS/IFS/IES/CDS/NDA

UPSC Exam Calendar 2020: Get the latest exam dates and schedules of various exams conducted by UPSC in the year 2020 like Civil Services (IAS & IFS), IES, CDS, NDA Exams. This UPSC Exam Calendar will provide the candidates a tentative exam schedule which will further help them in creating a study plan and preparation strategy. Let’s have a look at the UPSC 2020 Exam Calendar in detail here.

Dec 30, 2019 18:20 IST
facebook IconTwitter IconWhatsapp Icon
UPSC Exam Calendar 2020
UPSC Exam Calendar 2020

UPSC (Union Public Service Commission) has revised the Annual Exam Calendar for the year 2020. The calendar includes the dates of important exams conducted by UPSC like Civil Cervices (IAS & IFS) Exam, CDS, NDA, etc to be held in 2020. IAS aspirants and other candidates can check the exam dates to prepare for these exams as per the exam schedule. It also includes the date of Notification, Application Opening and Closing Date and Duration of Exam (in Days). Here’s a quick view on the calendar:

UPSC 2020 Exam Calendar

S. No.

Name of Examination

Opening & Closing Date of Application

Date of Commencement of Exam

Duration of Exam

1

Engineering Services (Preliminary) Examination, 2020

25 Sep 2019 to 15 Oct 2019

5th Jan 2020

(SUNDAY)

1 DAY

2

Combined Geo-Scientist (Preliminary) Examination, 2020

25 Sep 2019 to 15 Oct 2019

19th Jan 2020

(SUNDAY)

1 DAY

3

Reserved for UPSC RT/ Examination

-

19th Jan 2020

(SUNDAY)

1 DAY

4

C.D.S. Examination (I), 2020

30 Oct 2019 to 19 Nov 2019

2nd Feb 2020

(SUNDAY)

1 DAY

5

Reserved for UPSC RT/ Examination

-

23 Feb 2020

(SUNDAY)

1 DAY

6

CISF AC(EXE) LDCE-2020

4 Dec 2019 to 24 Dec 2019

1st March 2020

(SUNDAY)

1 DAY

7

Reserved for UPSC RT/ Examination

 

8th March 2020

(SUNDAY)

1 DAY

8

N.D.A. & N.A. Examination (I), 2020

8 Jan 2020 to 28 Jan 2020

19th Apr 2020

(SUNDAY)

1 DAY

Click here to know about NDA (2) 2019 Result

9

Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination, 2020

12th Feb 2020 to 3rd March 2020

31st May 2020

(SUNDAY)

1 DAY

 

10

Indian Forest Service (Preliminary) Examination, 2020 through CS(P) Examination 2020

11

I.E.S./I.S.S. Examination, 2020

25th March 2020 to 13th April 2020

26th June 2020

(FRIDAY)

3 DAYS

12

Combined Geo-Scientist (Main) Examination, 2020

-

27th June 2020

(SATURDAY)

2 DAYS

 

13

Engineering Services (Main) Examination, 2020

-

28th June 2020

(SUNDAY)

1 DAY

14

Reserved for UPSC RT/ Examination

 

5th July 2020

(SUNDAY)

1 DAY

15

Combined Medical Services Examination, 2020

8th April 2020 to 28th April 2020

19th July 2020

(SUNDAY)

1 DAY

16

Central Armed Police Forces (ACs) Examination, 2020

22nd April 2020 to 12th May 2020

9th August 2020

(SUNDAY)

1 DAY

17

Reserved for UPSC RT/ Examination

-

23rd August 2020

(SUNDAY)

1 DAY

18

N.D.A. & N.A. Examination (II), 2020

10th June 2020 to 30th June 2020

6th September 2020

(SUNDAY)

1 DAY

19

Reserved for UPSC RT/ Examination

-

13th September 2020

(SUNDAY)

1 DAY

20

Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2020

-

18th September 2020

(FRIDAY)

5 DAYS

21

Reserved for UPSC RT/ Examination

 

4th October 2020

(SUNDAY)

1 DAY

22

C.D.S. Examination (II), 2020

5th August 2020 to 25th August 2020

8th November 2020

(SUNDAY)

1 DAY

23

Indian Forest Service (Main) Examination, 2020

 

22nd November 2020

(SUNDAY)

10 DAYS

24

S.O./Steno (GD-B/GD-I) LDCE

16 Sep 2020 to 6 Oct 2020

12th Dec 2020

(SATURDAY)

2 DAYS

25

Reserved for UPSC RT/ Examination 

 

20th Dec 2020
(SUNDAY) 

1 DAY

Note: The dates of notification, commencement and duration of Examinations/ RTs are liable to alteration, if the circumstances so warrant.

Best Books for IAS Preparation by IAS Toppers: Prelims & Mains

Related Stories