UPSC Geo Scientist Interview 2021 Date OUT @upsc.gov.in, Check Roll Number Wise Select List Here

UPSC Geo-Scientist Interview 2021 date has been released by Union Public Service Commission on upsc.gov.in, Check Interview Date, Roll Number Wise Geo-Scientist Interview Select List and other details here.

UPSC Geo-Scientist Interview 2021 Date: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the notice regarding the commencement of interview for the Combined Geo-Scientist (Main) Examination, 2021. The candidates who have qualified for an interview can check the schedule on the official website of UPSC.i.e.upsc.gov.in.

The commission has scheduled to be held from 8 to 12 November 2021 at the various exam centres. The select list of the candidates has been uploaded on upsc.gov.in. The interview will be held in two sessions.i.e. Morning (9.00 AM) and Afternoon (1 PM). The candidates can download Roll Number Geo-Scientist Interview 2021 Schedule PDF on the official website.

How to Download Geo-Scientist Interview Date 2021?

Visit the official website.i.e.upsc.gov.in. Click on the link that reads 'UPSC Combined Geo-Scientist (Main) Examination, 2021 Interview Date flashing on the homepage. A PDF will be opened. Download Combined Geo-Scientist (Main) Examination, 2021 Interview PDF and save it for future reference.

Download UPSC Geo-Scientist Interview 2021 PDF

The written exam of Combined Geo-Scientist (Main) Examination 2021 was conducted by the Union Public Service Commission from 17th to 18th July 2021. The result for the same was released on 16 August 2021. The candidates now check the select list in the provided link.

The candidates would be required to produce the original certificates in support of their claim relating to age, educational qualifications, community, physical disability etc. at the time of the Personality Test. They are, therefore, advised to keep the said certificates ready.

