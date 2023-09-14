UPSC IAS Mains Exam Starts Tomorrow: Check Admit Card Link, Exam Timings, Guidelines, And Restricted Items

UPSC IAS Mains Exam Date: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is all set to conduct the UPSC IAS Mains examination from September 15, 2023. The candidates who are declared successful in the upsc prelims examination can download the e-admit card from upsc.gov.in. In this article, we have covered the detailed list of items that are allowed and restricted inside the examination hall with important guidelines

UPSC IAS Mains Exam Date: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is all set to conduct the UPSC IAS Mains examination from September 15, 2023. The candidates who are declared successful in the upsc prelims examination can download the e-admit card from upsc.gov.in. The UPSC will conduct the mains examination on two weekends of 9 different papers. In this article, we have covered the detailed list of items that are allowed and restricted inside the examination hall with important guidelines that the candidate needs to follow on the day of the examination. A direct link to download admit card is also provided with steps to download the UPSC IAS Mains admit card

How to Download IAS Mains Admit Card?

The UPSC Mains Admit card was released on August 28, 2023. The same Admit Card is applicable to attempt all 9 papers of the Mains examination. The UPSC Admit Card can be downloaded from the official website. We have provided the official link to download the UPSC IAS Mains Admit Card here with the steps to download.

Step 1: Visit the Official Website - click here

Step 2: Click on the link given on the page to download the admit card

Step 3: Read the given instructions and accept the terms and conditions

Step 4: Enter your registration number or roll number and date of birth

Step 5: Check the details printed on Admit card

Step 6: Download the admit card

UPSC IAS Mains Scheduled 2023

According to the schedule released by UPSC for the 2023 main exam, the essay paper will be conducted on September 15, 2023, while the other papers will be conducted on September 16, 2023, September 17, 2023, September 23, and September 24, 2023. Read the complete schedule here - UPSC CSE Mains Exam Date

IAS Mains Exam Timings- Check Reporting Time

As per the schedule released by UPSC, the main examination of civil services is scheduled to be conducted in two phases i.e. morning and evening from 9 am to 12 noon and 2 pm to 5 pm respectively. The candidates are therefore advised to reach the examination centre at least 1 hour prior to the commencement of the examination.

The entry of the candidates in the examination hall will be closed 10 before the commencement of the examination.

Exam Day Guidelines for UPSC Mains Exam

Below we have mentioned the UPSC IAS Mains Exam Day Guidelines which every candidate needs to keep in mind

Candidates are advised to reach the venue in accordance with the reporting time mentioned in the UPSC IAS Mains 2023 admit card.

No candidates will be allowed entry into the UPSC IAS Mains 2023 exam centre after gate closing time and candidates will not be allowed to leave the exam centre premises before the exam concludes.

Candidates wearing any special attire due to religious reasons are advised to reach the exam centres earlier in order to undergo thorough checking and mandatory frisking.

The candidate must carry the admit card of UPSC IAS Mains 2023 along with all the documents to carry for UPSC IAS Mains to the exam centre.

A candidate who does not possess the UPSC IAS Mains hall ticket 2023 will not be allowed for the examination under any circumstances.

No candidate will be allowed to leave the examination hall before the end of the examination.

Candidates must follow the instructions strictly as instructed by the centre superintendent/invigilators.

Candidates should take their seats immediately after the opening of the examination hall and read instructions, before the commencement of the exam.

Candidates must write their name and roll number at the top of their sheet. This sheet needs to be returned to the invigilator before leaving the examination hall.

Candidates claiming PwD reservation must carry a PwD certificate issued by the competent authority to the exam centre.

Candidates are not allowed to carry any personal belongings including electronic devices and mobile phones.

Items Allowed in IAS Mains Exam Center

Below we have listed what candidates need to carry with them on the day of the examination

Print copy of e-admit card issued by UPSC

Original ID proof (Aadhar Card/PAN Card/Driving License)

2 copies of Original ID proof that you are carrying

2 colored photograph

Transparent water bottle

Blue/Block dot pen

Mask and small sanitizer

Items Restricted in the UPSC Exam Center

Below we have listed the restricted items that a candidate should not carry with them to the UPSC IAS Mains 2023 examination

Any kind of electronic device like mobile phones, laptops, pen drives etc.

Any valuable items or costly items

Calculators

Smartwatches or gadgets

