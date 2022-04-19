Jagranjosh Education Awards 2022: Click here if you missed it!

UPSC IFS 2021 DAF 2 OUT: Submit Detailed Application Forms (DAF) on upsc.gov.in before 28 April

UPSC IFS 2021 DAF 2 has been released on upsc.gov.in. Check UPSC IFS 2021 DAF 2 Application Form, DAF 2 Application Link, and other details here. 

Created On: Apr 19, 2022 18:21 IST
UPSC IFS Main DAF-II 2021-22
UPSC IFS Main DAF-II 2021-22

UPSC IFS 2021 DAF 2: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the Detailed Application Form (DAF) 2 on its website. Candidates who have qualified in the UPSC IFS Mains 2022 can fill up DAF latest by 28 April 2022 up to 6 PM on upsc.gov.in. 

Candidates should note that the link for the applications will be available on the Website of the Union Public Service Commission (https://upsconline.nic.in) during the period from 19 April 2022 to 28 April 2022 till 6:00 P.M. failing which his / her candidature shall stand canceled and no correspondence will be entertained by the Commission in this regard. The link to the detailed application form can be accessed by scrolling down.

The commission had conducted UPSC IFS Main 2021 from February 27 to March 6 in two shifts — 9.00 AM to 12.00 Noon and 2.00 PM to 5.00 PM. All qualified candidates will now have to appear for the Personality Test for selection for the Indian Forest Service Examination 2021. The date and time of the exam will be communicated to the candidates in due course of time. The personality test/interview will be held at the Office of the Union Public Service Commission at Dholpur House, Shahjahan Road, New Delhi-110069, reads the notice. 

UPSC IFS 2021 DAF 2: Check Easy Steps to apply online

  1. Visit the official website of UPSC.i.e. upsc.gov.in.
  2. Click on the notification that reads 'Indian Forest Service (Main) Examination, 2021 DAF - II' flashing on the homepage. 
  3. Then, a link will be opened. 
  4. Click on the login button. 
  5. A page will be opened. 
  6. Now, enter your details like login id, password, captcha, and login. 
  7. Proceed with filling the DAF-II and submit
  8. Download the application form and submit for future reference. 

Candidates are required to indicate preferences of Zones/Cadres in the online Detailed Application Form-II (DAF-II), before the commencement of the Personality Test (Interview) of the exam. The applicants are also required to upload documents/certificates for higher education, achievements in different fields, service experience, and others. 

FAQ

How to apply for UPSC IFS Main 2021 DAF 2?

Candidates can follow the instructions given in the above article.

What are the UPSC IFS 2021 DAF 2 Dates?

The UPSC IFS Main 2021 DAF can be filled up from 19 April to 28 April 2022.

Is UPSC IFS 2021 DAF 2 Released?

Yes.

Take Free Online UPSC Prelims 2022 Mock Test

Start Now
Jagran Play
रोमांचक गेम्स खेलें और जीतें एक लाख रुपए तक कैश
अभी खेलें
ludo_expresssnakes_ladderLudo miniCricket smash
ludo_expresssnakes_ladderLudo miniCricket smash
Comment (0)

Post Comment

0 + 5 =
Post
Disclaimer: Comments will be moderated by Jagranjosh editorial team. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant will not be published. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.