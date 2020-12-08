UPSC IFS Mains 2020-21 Exam Schedule Released @upsc.gov.in for 90 Vacancies, Check Admit Card Date, Exam Pattern, Syllabus and Other Details Here

UPSC IFS Mains 2020-21 Exam: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the mains exam schedule at its website. All such candidates who have qualified in UPSC IFS Prelims 2020 will be able to appear for mains exam from 28 February 2021 to 7 March 2021 as per the latest announcement released by the commission.

The UPSC IFS Mains 2020-21 Exam will be held in two sessions. i.e. Morning (9.00 AM to 12.00 Noon) and Afternoon (2.00 PM to 5.00 PM). The candidates will be able to download UPSC IFS Mains 2020-21 Admit Card through the official website in due course of time. All candidates are advised to keep their eyes on the official website of UPSC for latest updates.

The commission had invited all selected candidates to fill up UPSC IFS Mains 2020-21 DAF between 16 to 27 November 2020. The UPSC IFS 2020 Prelims Result was announced on 23 October 2020 to recruit 90 vacancies.

The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of their performance in Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination and Indian Forest Service (Main) Examination (Written and Interview) for the selection of candidates for the Indian Forest Service.

UPSC IFS Mains 2020-21 Exam Pattern

The written examination consisting of the following papers:— Paper I—General English 300 Marks Paper II—General Knowledge 300 Marks Papers III, IV, V and VI.—Any two subjects to be selected from the list of the optional subjects. Each subject will have two papers.— 200 marks for each paper.Interview for Personality Test of such candidates as may be called by the Commission. Candidates can check the set wise UPSC IFS Mains 2020-21 Exam Schedule by clicking on the below link.

Download UPSC IFS Mains 2020-21 Exam Schedule