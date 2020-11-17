UPSC IFS Mains 2020 DAF Online Form Released, Apply @upsc.gov.in

UPSC IFS Mains 2020: UPSC has just announced the UPSC IFS Prelims Result 2020. Now, all such candidates who have qualified for UPSC IFS Mains 2020 can apply for Detailed Application Form released on the official website. All the qualified candidates are advised to fill up the DAF-I for IFoS as per the prescribed mode. i.e. online.

UPSC IFS Mains 2020 DAF will be available till 27 November 2020 till 6 PM. UPSC IFS Mains 2020 to be held from 28th February 2021 to 7th March 2021 at Bhopal, Chennai, Delhi, Dispur (Guwahati), Hyderabad, Kolkata, Lucknow, Nagpur, Port Blair and Shimla. The admit cards for the same will be uploaded in due course of time.

The qualified candidates have to first get themselves registered on the relevant page of the website before filling up the ONLINE DAF-I. The qualified candidates are further advised to refer to the Rules of the Indian Forest Service Examination, 2020, published in the Gazette of India (Extraordinary) dated 12-02- 2020 of Ministry of Environment Forests and Climate Change available on the official website.

Candidates applying for UPSC IFS Mains 2020 DAF are required to pay a fee of Rs.200/- either by depositing the money in any Branch of SBI by cash, or by using Net Banking facility of SBI or by using Visa/Master/RuPay Credit/Debit card. There will be no fee for Female/SC/ST/PwBD candidates.

The online submission of the UPSC IFS Mains 2020 DAF I along with the uploaded requisite documents/certificates will be acknowledged electronically by sending an email by the Commission. If the DFA-I be incomplete or has not been submitted within the prescribed time limit or is incorrectly filled in or gives wrong code numbers in any of the columns is liable to be rejected. The candidates must ensure that they upload all the requisite documents before finally submitting the DFA-I online.

UPSC IFS Mains 2020 DAF 1

The candidate should contact the Commission, through email webcellupsc@nic.in or 011-23385271 in case of any assistance regarding filling up the Detailed Application Form-I.