UPSC NDA 2 Online Application Opened for Women @upsc.nic.in: No Application Fee, Check Qualification, Age Limit

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has finally released the notification for women candidates to take part in the UPSC NDA 2 Exam 2021 on its website - upsconline.nic.in. Check Details Here

UPSC NDA 2 Women Recruitment: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is inviting online applications from women candidates to take part in the National Defence Academy and Naval Academy Examination (II), 2021 (NA NDA 2 Exam 2021) on its website - upsc.gov.in. This is the excellent opportunity for the women who want to serve the country. Earlier, only male candidates were allowed to appear for this exam. Interested Unmarried Female can appear for UPSC NDA 2 Exam by applying online on UPSC website - upsconline.nic.in.

UPSC NDA 2 Online Application Link is available from 24 September to 08 October 2021 till 6 PM. Those who apply successfully for this recruitment will be called for the written exam on 14 November 2021.



Women candidates are not required to pay any application fee. We have provided the age limit, qualification, nationality required for women candidates in order to appear for this exam. It is to be noted that, Physical standards and number of vacancies for women candidates would be notified after receipt from Govt. of India (Ministry of Defence) in due course of time

UPSC NDA 2 Exam Notification for Women

UPSC NDA 2 Exam Online Application Link for Women

UPSC NDA 2 Women Registrations Dates

Starting Date of Online Application - 24 September 2021

Last Date of Online Application - 08 October 2021

Exam Date - 14 November 2021

UPSC NDA 2 Women Vacancy Details



National Defence Academy - to be announced

Naval Academy (10+2 Cadet Entry Scheme) - to be announced

UPSC NDA 2 Women Eligibility Criteria



Educational Qualification:

For Army Wing of National Defence Academy - The candidate should be 12th Class pass of the 10+2 pattern of School Education or equivalent examination conducted by a State Education Board or a University.

For Air Force and Naval Wings of National Defence Academy and for the 10+2 Cadet Entry Scheme at the Indian Naval Academy : The women candidate should be 12th Class pass with Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics of the 10+2 pattern of School Education or equivalent conducted by a State Education Board or a University. Candidates who are appearing in the 12th Class under the 10+2 pattern of School Education or equivalent examination can also apply for this exam

UPSC NDA 2 Women Age Limit:

Minimum Age - 16.5 years during the commencement of the course

Maximum Age - 19.5 years during the commencement of the course

UPSC NDA 2 Women Selection Criteria



There will be 2 rounds:

Written Test of 900 Marks SSB Interview/Personality Test of 900 Marks

As per the official notice, “In compliance with the Hon’ble Supreme Court of India’s interim direction permitting women candidates to take part in the National Defence Academy and Naval Academy Examination (II), 2021 by its order dated 18/08/2021 in WP (C). No.1416/2020 filed by Kush Kalra Vs. UoI & Others, the Union Public Service Commission has decided to open the online portal of application on its website (upsconline.nic.in) for this Examination to enable the unmarried women candidates ONLY, who are otherwise eligible in terms of nationality, age, marital status, educational qualification, etc.”

How to Apply for UPSC NDA 2 Exam 2021 for Women ?

The candidates are required to submit online application in two parts starting from 24 September 2021.

Application Fee:

No Fee

“The admission of the women candidates in the National Defence Academy and Naval Academy Examination (II), 2021 will remain provisional and subject to the final outcome of the WP (C). No.1416/2020 or such other order(s) as may be passed by the Hon’ble Supreme Court and action by the Government of India in the matter.”