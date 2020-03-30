UPSC NDA & NA (I) Exam 2020 Postponed @upsc.gov.in, Check Latest Update Here

UPSC NDA & NA (I) Exam 2020 Postponed: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC)has postponed the National Defence Academy and Naval Academy Examination (I) 2020 on its official website. All such candidates who have to appear for the National Defence Academy and Naval Academy Examination (I) 2020 can check the notice for postponement of exam on the official website of Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) i.e.- https://www.upsc.gov.in/.

According to the notice displaying on the home page of Union Public Service Commission, the National Defence Academy and Naval Academy Examination (I) 2020 has been postponed.

The short notification further says, “NDA & NA Exam (I) 2020, scheduled to be held on 19.04.2020, stands deferred till further notice.”

It is to be noted that the National Defence Academy and Naval Academy Examination (I) 2020. Earlier, the exam is scheduled to be held on April 19, 2020. Candidates who have applied for these notification were preparing for the examination and waiting for the admit card.



Earlier Union Public Service Commission has released the notification for the National Defence Academy and Naval Academy Examination (I) 2020 on its official website.

Direct Link for Postponement of UPSC NDA & NA (I) Exam 2020



How to Check Postponement of UPSC NDA & NA (I) Exam 2020

Visit on the official website of Union Public Service Commission (UPSC)-https://www.upsc.gov.in/.

Go to the home page.

Check the link "“NDA & NA Exam (I) 2020, scheduled to be held on 19.04.2020, stands deferred till further notice.”" displaying on the home page.

Take screen shot of the notice and save the same for future reference.

Candidates are advised to check the official website of Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) for latest updates regarding the National Defence Academy and Naval Academy Examination (I) 2020.