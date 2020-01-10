UPSC NDA (1) 2020: Download Previous Year Papers of Maths & General Ability Test (GAT) with Answer Key for Free

UPSC will conduct the National Defence Academy (NDA) and Naval Academy (NA) I 2020 Exam on 19th April 2020 in offline mode. The selection process of NDA & NA I 2020 recruitment will consist of Written Exam and SSB Interview. For cracking UPSC NDA & NA I 2020 Exam, you need to build a smart preparation strategy that must include the task of practicing Previous Year Question Papers as it will help in improving your speed and accuracy. So, to enhance your chances of clearing UPSC NDA & NA I 2020 Exam, we have compiled the list of Previous Year Papers in this article. You can download the PDF Files of Previous Year Papers UPSC NDA & NA Exam from the table given below:

Practicing Previous Year Papers can help the candidates in their exam preparation. Remember that there is separate time limit for Mathematics and General Ability Test (GAT) Sections and there will be negative marking for wrong answers in UPSC NDA & NA I 2020 Exam. Candidates are advised to simply maximize their score however they can. So, let’s have a look at some major benefits of Practicing Previous Year Papers of UPSC NDA & NA I 2020 Exam:

1. Helps in understanding the Exam Pattern:

The subjects of the written examination, the time allowed and the maximum marks allotted to each subject will be as follows:

Subject Code Duration Maximum Marks Mathematics 01 2 Hours & 30 Minutes 300 General Ability Test 02 2 Hours & 30 Minutes 600 Total 900 SSB Test/Interview 900

Note:

The papers in all the subjects will consist of objective type questions only. The question papers (test booklets) of mathematics and Part “B” of General Ability Test will be set bilingually in Hindi as well as English. Candidates should note that there will be Negative Marking of One third (0.33) for wrong answers marked by a candidate in the Objective Type Question Papers. In the question papers, wherever necessary, questions involving the metric system of Weights and Measures only will be set.

Candidates must write the papers in their own hand. In no circumstances will they be allowed the help of a scribe to write answers for them. The Commission has discretion to fix qualifying marks in any or all the subjects at the examination. The candidates are not permitted to use calculator or Mathematical or logarithmic table for answering objective type papers.

2. Helps in identifying the Important Topics:

Practicing previous year papers will help you in identifying important topics which have frequently appeared in the previous UPSC NDA & NA Exams. Students must refer to the detailed syllabus of RRB UPSC NDA & NA Exam. However, to buck up the speed of the exam preparation they must focus on practicing the important topics first.

3. Help in analysing the Difficulty Level of the questions:

You will get to know the difficulty level of the topics and sub-topics for both the sections – Mathematics and General Ability Test of UPSC NDA & NA I 2020 written exam.

4. Helps in identifying your Strong and Weak Areas:

While practicing previous year papers, make sure to identify your strong and weak areas. First try to focus on your weak areas and spend more time improving them. Devote more time to your weak areas and less time to your strong areas. Do practice those topics which are your areas of strength but allocate little less time for that. Remember that all of us have different strengths & areas of improvement and accordingly we need to customize our preparation strategy. This way you will be able to score high in the exam.

5. Helps in Time Management during the Exam:

Try different order of attempt patterns while practicing previous papers. Choose the order which will allow you to optimally utilize your time. Also, try not to give more than one minute to any question while attempting them. You must focus on improving your speed of attempting questions to ace this exam.

6. Helps in achieving Accuracy:

Practice makes the man perfect! The more you will practice, the more accuracy you will gain which will eventually lead you to a high score in the exam. Practice will help you in avoiding silly mistakes and making guess works while attempting both sections – Mathematics and General Ability Test. Therefore, practicing previous year papers will help you in achieving accuracy and high score in UPSC NDA & NA I 2020 Exam.

So, candidates are advised to start downloading and practicing the Previous Year Papers for scoring high marks in UPSC NDA & NA I 2020 Exam.