UPSC NDA 2020 Online Registration closes on 28 Jan: Know how to apply online!

UPSC Online Registration is going to end on 28th January 2020 (6:00 PM) at its official website - upsconline.nic.in. Eligible male candidates must apply before 28th January 2020 for the recruitment of 418 vacancies in Indian Armed Forces, i.e., Army, Navy and Air Force. UPSC NDA (1) 2020 Exam will consist of Written Exam and SSB Interview. Below are the Important Dates of UPSC NDA (1) 2020 Exam:

Important Dates for UPSC NDA & NA I 2020 Exam Dates for submission of online applications 8th Jan to 28th Jan 2020 Last date for Online Payment 28th January 2020 (6:00 PM) Last date for Offline Payment (Pay by Cash) 27th January 2020 (23:59 Hrs) Facility to withdraw application form 4th Feb to 11th Feb 2020 UPSC NDA & NA (1) 2020 Written Exam 19th Apr 2020 (SUNDAY) 145th Course for the NDA and 107th Course for the Naval Academy Commencing from 2nd January 2021

The Online Application Process consists of Part-I and Part-II Registration:

, candidates will have to fill basic information. On submission of details, candidates will be prompted to check the details and make the correction, if any, in the application. Part-II Registration consists of filling up Payment details (except for fee exempted candidates), uploading of Photograph, Signature, Photo Identity Card Document and Declaration.

How to Apply?

For your ease, we have listed down step by step process and some relevant information needed while filling the application form. Let’s look at the Application Process for UPSC NDA (1) 2020 Exam:

Step-1: Go to the Official Website of UPSC

The submission of the application will be online only through the official website of UPSC - www.upsconline.nic.in. Click on the link ‘ONLINE APPLICATION FOR VARIOUS EXAMINATIONS OF UPSC’ as highlighted in the image given below:

Step-2: NDA (1) 2020 Part-1 & Part-2 Registration

A new page will open where candidates can begin registration by clicking on the links Part-1 & Part-2 Registration as shown in the image given below:

Step-3: Part-1 Registration

In Part I registration, candidates will have to fill basic information. Fill in your Personal details like Name, Gender, Date of Birth, Father’s Name, Mother’s Name, Nationality, Marital Status, Community, Educational Qualification, Address, Mobile Number and E-mail ID:

Educational Qualifications for National Defence Academy & Naval Academy Examination (I) Qualification Code Qualification 01 Passed 12th class of 10 plus 2 pattern of school education or an equiv. exam. but not having Physics and Maths together as subjects in class XII. 02 Passed 12th class of 10 plus 2 pattern of school education or an equiv. exam. with both Physics and Maths among the subjects. 03 Appeared/Appearing at 12th class of 10 plus 2 pattern of school education or an equiv. exam. but not having Physics and Maths together as subjects in class XII. 04 Appeared/Appearing at 12th class of 10 plus 2 pattern of school education or an equiv. exam. with both Physics and Maths among the subjects.

Step-4: Generation of Registration Number

Candidate must press “I agree” button after he /she finds that information supplied by him /her is in order and no correction is required. Thereafter no correction/modification shall be allowed. When “I agree” button is pressed, a page with Registration Number will be generated. Please note down Registration Number or take a print out of the page.

Step-5: Part-II Registration

The application is incomplete without Part-II registration which involves payment, selection of centre, uploading of scanned photograph, signature, Photo Identity Card Document and agrees to declaration.

Step-6: Upload Photograph, Signature and Photo ID Proof

Photograph : Scanned photograph should be in JPG format and must be uploaded first. The digital size of file should not exceed 300 KB each and must not be less than 20 KB and resolution 350 pixels (Width) X 350 pixels (Height) minimum, 1000 pixels (Width) X 1000 pixels (Height) maximum and Bit Depth of image file should be 24 bit.

: Scanned photograph should be in JPG format and must be uploaded first. The digital size of file should not exceed 300 KB each and must not be less than 20 KB and resolution 350 pixels (Width) X 350 pixels (Height) minimum, 1000 pixels (Width) X 1000 pixels (Height) maximum and Bit Depth of image file should be 24 bit. Signature: After uploading your photograph then upload your scanned signature in JPG format. The digital size of each file should not exceed 300 KB each and must not be less than 20 KB and resolution 350 pixels (Width) X 350 pixels (Height) minimum, 1000 pixels (Width) X 1000 pixels (Height) maximum and Bit Depth of image file should be 24 bit.

After uploading your photograph then upload your scanned signature in JPG format. The digital size of each file should not exceed 300 KB each and must not be less than 20 KB and resolution 350 pixels (Width) X 350 pixels (Height) minimum, 1000 pixels (Width) X 1000 pixels (Height) maximum and Bit Depth of image file should be 24 bit. Photo ID Proof: Next upload your photo identity card document in PDF format only. The digital size of PDF file should not exceed 300 KB and must not be less than 20 KB. The same photo ID Proof is required at the time of Personality Test/SSB/Examination at the venue. Candidate must provide detail of one photo ID viz. Aadhar Card/ Voter Card/ PAN Card/ Passport/ Driving License/ School Photo ID/Any other photo ID Card issued by the State/Central Government.

Step-7: Application Fee and Mode of Payment:

Candidates can pay the application fees online, through Credit/Debit Card/Net banking facility of any Banks or by cash challan in SBI bank. Eligible Candidates are required to pay a fee of Rs. 100/- (Rupees One Hundred only):

Category Applicable Fee Male Unmarried Candidates Rs. 100 SC/ST candidates No Fees Sons of serving/ex-Junior Commissioned Officers/ Non-Commissioned Officers/ Other Ranks of Army and equivalent ranks in the Indian Navy/ Indian Air Force are also not required to pay the prescribed fee if they are studying in Military School (formerly known as King George's School)/ Sainik School run by Sainik Schools Society. No Fees

Mode of payment: Fee can be paid either by depositing the money in any Branch of SBI by cash, or by using net banking facility of State Bank of India or by using Visa/MasterCard/Rupay Credit/Debit Card. Applicants who opt for “Pay by Cash” mode, should print the system generated Pay-in-slip during Part-II registration and deposit the fee at the counter of SBI Branch on the next working day only. “Pay by Cash” mode option will be deactivated at 23:59 hours of 27th January 2020, i.e., one day before the closing date.

Step-8: Final Submission of Application

On the successful completion of your complete application, an auto-generated email message will be sent on your registered email-id. In case the email is not received by you please check/ensure that submission of Part-II of the Application has been made by you.

Important Points to Remember while applying online for UPSC NDA (1) 2020 Exam:

FACILITATION COUNTER FOR GUIDANCE OF CANDIDATES:

In case of any guidances/information/clarification regarding their application, candidature etc. candidates can contact UPSC’s Facilitation Counter near Gate ‘C’ of its campus in person or over Telephone No.011-23385271/011-23381125/011-23098543 on working days between 10.00 hrs to 17.00 hrs.

MULTIPLE APPLICATIONS:

Applicants should avoid submitting multiple applications. However, if due to any unavoidable circumstances any applicant submits multiple applications then he must ensure that the application with higher Registration ID is complete in all respects.

WITHDRAWAL OF APPLICATIONS:

The online Applications can be withdrawn from 4th February 2020 to 11th February 2020 till 6:00 PM. Request for generating OTP for withdrawal of application will be accepted only till 5:30 PM on 11th February 2020.